Syracuse vs Duke Visitor List

Which basketball recruits will be in attendance as the Orange hosts the Blue Devils.

Syracuse basketball hosts #7 Duke on Saturday in what is the most anticipated game on the Orange's schedule. It is expected to be an electric atmosphere with the largest attendance of the season, and Syracuse is taking full advantage with recruits sitting in the stands to take it all in. Here is who we have confirmed will be in attendance.

CG Judah Mintz: One of the top guards in the 2022 class, Mintz was committed to Pittsburgh until this past November when he reopened his recruitment. He has already taken visits to Xavier, DePaul and NC State. After visiting Syracuse, he will visit Wake Forest. A decision will come sometime after that and he has discussed early April as a potential timeframe.

SF Chris Bunch: Bunch is a Syracuse signee who is visiting to check out the atmosphere. He signed back in November and remains fully on board with the Orange.

C Peter Carey: The Syracuse center signee is extremely athletic and has a tremendously high ceiling. He visited for the previous home game against Boston College as well.

SG Justin Taylor: One of the best shooters in the 2022 class, the Syracuse signee attended the game against Virginia earlier this season. Now he is back to check out the Carrier Dome atmosphere against Duke.

Having three commits on campus Saturday only helps the Orange's pursuit of Mintz. They can help Syracuse's pitch, discuss playing together and start forming a bond.

