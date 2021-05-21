More Than a Dozen Recruits Set to Officially Visit Syracuse in June

Sports Illustrated home
June Official Visitor List for Syracuse Football

The Orange is set to host several of its top targets next month.



The month of June is going to play a major role in how college football programs across the country fill their 2022 recruiting classes. That includes Syracuse, which is scheduled for a very busy month. More than a dozen players are scheduled to take official visits in Central New York. 

JUNE 4th

Player: Mekhi Mason
Position: Linebacker
Height/Weight: 6-2, 220
School: Monsignor Pace (FL)
Other Notable Offers: Indiana, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Piss, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest, West Virginia

JUNE 18th

Player: Cornell Perry (committed to Syracuse)
Position: Defensive back
Height/Weight: 6-1, 175
School: Woodhaven High (MI)
Other Notable Offers: Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Toledo

Player: Malachi Davis (committed to Syracuse)
Position: Defensive end
Height/Weight: 6-5, 245
School: Holt Senior (MI)
Other Notable Offers: Central Michigan, Kent State, Louisville, Toledo, Vanderbilt

Player: Laakea Kapoi
Position: Offensive tackle
Height/Weight: 6-5, 305
School: St. Louis School (HI)
Other Notable Offers: Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, Oregon State, San Diego State, Washington State

Player: DJ Jackson
Position: Defensive line
Height/Weight: 6-2, 270
School: Sumter High (SC)
Other Notable Offers: Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Tech, Kansas, NC State, West Virginia

Player: DeAunte Hunter
Position: Linebacker
Height/Weight: 6-4, 200
School: Lowndes High (GA)
Other Notable Offers: Cincinnati, East Carolina, Kansas, Kent State, Marshall, Ole Miss, Temple, Toledo, West Virginia

Player: Q'Yaeir Price
Position: Defensive end
Height/Weight: 6-2, 245
School: DePaul Catholic (NJ)
Other Notable Offers: Boston College, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Rutgers, West Virginia

Player: Ashton Whitner
Position: Safety
Height/Weight: 6-1, 190
School: Greenville High (SC)
Other Notable Offers: Coastal Carolina, Indiana, Maryland, West Virginia

Player: Greg Delaine
Position: ATH (WR/DB)
Height/Weight: 6-1, 170
School: Fort Myers High (FL) 
Other Notable Offers: Coastal Carolina, Iowa State, Utah, Wake Forest

JUNE 25th

Player: LeQuint Allen (committed to Syracuse)
Position: Running back
Height/Weight: 6-0, 180
School: Millville High (NJ)
Other Notable Offers: Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Temple, Virginia

Player: Jacolby Spells
Position: Cornerback
Height/Weight: 5-11, 170
School: American Heritage High (FL)
Other Notable Offers: Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Miami, Michigan State, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Penn State, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Virginia, West Virginia

Player: Mani Powell
Position: Linebacker
Height/Weight: 6-3, 225
School: McKinley High (OH)
Other Notable Offers: Arkansas, Coastal Carolina, Boston College, Indiana, Kentucky

Player: Carter Wyatt
Position: Linebacker
Height/Weight: 6-2, 220
School: West Brunswick High (NC)
Other Notable Offers: Coastal Carolina, Duke, East Carolina, Georgia Tech

Player: A'Khori Jones
Position: Cornerback
Height/Weight: 5-11, 180
School: Mount De Sales Academy
Other Notable Offers: Kansas State, Kent State, Minnesota

Player: Chad Schuster
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height/Weight: 6-6, 280
School: Franklin High (WI)
Other Notable Offers: Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Toledo

