More Than a Dozen Recruits Set to Officially Visit Syracuse in June

June Official Visitor List for Syracuse Football
The month of June is going to play a major role in how college football programs across the country fill their 2022 recruiting classes. That includes Syracuse, which is scheduled for a very busy month. More than a dozen players are scheduled to take official visits in Central New York.
JUNE 4th
Player: Mekhi Mason
Position: Linebacker
Height/Weight: 6-2, 220
School: Monsignor Pace (FL)
Other Notable Offers: Indiana, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Piss, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest, West Virginia
JUNE 18th
Player: Cornell Perry (committed to Syracuse)
Position: Defensive back
Height/Weight: 6-1, 175
School: Woodhaven High (MI)
Other Notable Offers: Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Toledo
Player: Malachi Davis (committed to Syracuse)
Position: Defensive end
Height/Weight: 6-5, 245
School: Holt Senior (MI)
Other Notable Offers: Central Michigan, Kent State, Louisville, Toledo, Vanderbilt
Player: Laakea Kapoi
Position: Offensive tackle
Height/Weight: 6-5, 305
School: St. Louis School (HI)
Other Notable Offers: Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, Oregon State, San Diego State, Washington State
Player: DJ Jackson
Position: Defensive line
Height/Weight: 6-2, 270
School: Sumter High (SC)
Other Notable Offers: Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Tech, Kansas, NC State, West Virginia
Player: DeAunte Hunter
Position: Linebacker
Height/Weight: 6-4, 200
School: Lowndes High (GA)
Other Notable Offers: Cincinnati, East Carolina, Kansas, Kent State, Marshall, Ole Miss, Temple, Toledo, West Virginia
Player: Q'Yaeir Price
Position: Defensive end
Height/Weight: 6-2, 245
School: DePaul Catholic (NJ)
Other Notable Offers: Boston College, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Rutgers, West Virginia
Player: Ashton Whitner
Position: Safety
Height/Weight: 6-1, 190
School: Greenville High (SC)
Other Notable Offers: Coastal Carolina, Indiana, Maryland, West Virginia
Player: Greg Delaine
Position: ATH (WR/DB)
Height/Weight: 6-1, 170
School: Fort Myers High (FL)
Other Notable Offers: Coastal Carolina, Iowa State, Utah, Wake Forest
JUNE 25th
Player: LeQuint Allen (committed to Syracuse)
Position: Running back
Height/Weight: 6-0, 180
School: Millville High (NJ)
Other Notable Offers: Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Temple, Virginia
Player: Jacolby Spells
Position: Cornerback
Height/Weight: 5-11, 170
School: American Heritage High (FL)
Other Notable Offers: Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Miami, Michigan State, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Penn State, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Virginia, West Virginia
Player: Mani Powell
Position: Linebacker
Height/Weight: 6-3, 225
School: McKinley High (OH)
Other Notable Offers: Arkansas, Coastal Carolina, Boston College, Indiana, Kentucky
Player: Carter Wyatt
Position: Linebacker
Height/Weight: 6-2, 220
School: West Brunswick High (NC)
Other Notable Offers: Coastal Carolina, Duke, East Carolina, Georgia Tech
Player: A'Khori Jones
Position: Cornerback
Height/Weight: 5-11, 180
School: Mount De Sales Academy
Other Notable Offers: Kansas State, Kent State, Minnesota
Player: Chad Schuster
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height/Weight: 6-6, 280
School: Franklin High (WI)
Other Notable Offers: Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Toledo