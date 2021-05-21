More Than a Dozen Recruits Set to Officially Visit Syracuse in June

The Orange is set to host several of its top targets next month.

The month of June is going to play a major role in how college football programs across the country fill their 2022 recruiting classes. That includes Syracuse, which is scheduled for a very busy month. More than a dozen players are scheduled to take official visits in Central New York.

JUNE 4th

Player: Mekhi Mason

Position: Linebacker

Height/Weight: 6-2, 220

School: Monsignor Pace (FL)

Other Notable Offers: Indiana, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Piss, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest, West Virginia

JUNE 18th

Player: Cornell Perry (committed to Syracuse)

Position: Defensive back

Height/Weight: 6-1, 175

School: Woodhaven High (MI)

Other Notable Offers: Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Toledo

Player: Malachi Davis (committed to Syracuse)

Position: Defensive end

Height/Weight: 6-5, 245

School: Holt Senior (MI)

Other Notable Offers: Central Michigan, Kent State, Louisville, Toledo, Vanderbilt

Player: Laakea Kapoi

Position: Offensive tackle

Height/Weight: 6-5, 305

School: St. Louis School (HI)

Other Notable Offers: Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, Oregon State, San Diego State, Washington State

Player: DJ Jackson

Position: Defensive line

Height/Weight: 6-2, 270

School: Sumter High (SC)

Other Notable Offers: Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Tech, Kansas, NC State, West Virginia

Player: DeAunte Hunter

Position: Linebacker

Height/Weight: 6-4, 200

School: Lowndes High (GA)

Other Notable Offers: Cincinnati, East Carolina, Kansas, Kent State, Marshall, Ole Miss, Temple, Toledo, West Virginia

Player: Q'Yaeir Price

Position: Defensive end

Height/Weight: 6-2, 245

School: DePaul Catholic (NJ)

Other Notable Offers: Boston College, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Rutgers, West Virginia

Player: Ashton Whitner

Position: Safety

Height/Weight: 6-1, 190

School: Greenville High (SC)

Other Notable Offers: Coastal Carolina, Indiana, Maryland, West Virginia

Player: Greg Delaine

Position: ATH (WR/DB)

Height/Weight: 6-1, 170

School: Fort Myers High (FL)

Other Notable Offers: Coastal Carolina, Iowa State, Utah, Wake Forest

JUNE 25th

Player: LeQuint Allen (committed to Syracuse)

Position: Running back

Height/Weight: 6-0, 180

School: Millville High (NJ)

Other Notable Offers: Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Temple, Virginia

Player: Jacolby Spells

Position: Cornerback

Height/Weight: 5-11, 170

School: American Heritage High (FL)

Other Notable Offers: Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Miami, Michigan State, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Penn State, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Virginia, West Virginia

Player: Mani Powell

Position: Linebacker

Height/Weight: 6-3, 225

School: McKinley High (OH)

Other Notable Offers: Arkansas, Coastal Carolina, Boston College, Indiana, Kentucky

Player: Carter Wyatt

Position: Linebacker

Height/Weight: 6-2, 220

School: West Brunswick High (NC)

Other Notable Offers: Coastal Carolina, Duke, East Carolina, Georgia Tech

Player: A'Khori Jones

Position: Cornerback

Height/Weight: 5-11, 180

School: Mount De Sales Academy

Other Notable Offers: Kansas State, Kent State, Minnesota

Player: Chad Schuster

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height/Weight: 6-6, 280

School: Franklin High (WI)

Other Notable Offers: Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Toledo