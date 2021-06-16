Syracuse Football Official Visit Weekend Preview

A look at the 10 players who will officially visit the Orange.

Syracuse football is set to host 10 players from the 2022 class for official visits this weekend. Here is a look at the prospects that will be on campus.

Player: Cornell Perry (committed to Syracuse)

Position: Defensive back

Height/Weight: 6-1, 175

School: Woodhaven High (MI)

Other Notable Offers: Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Toledo

Player: Malachi Davis (committed to Syracuse)

Position: Defensive end

Height/Weight: 6-5, 245

School: Holt Senior (MI)

Other Notable Offers: Central Michigan, Kent State, Louisville, Toledo, Vanderbilt

Player: Laakea Kapoi

Position: Offensive tackle

Height/Weight: 6-5, 305

School: St. Louis School (HI)

Other Notable Offers: Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, Oregon State, San Diego State, Washington State

Player: DJ Jackson

Position: Defensive line

Height/Weight: 6-2, 270

School: Sumter High (SC)

Other Notable Offers: Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Tech, Kansas, NC State, West Virginia

Player: DeAunte Hunter

Position: Linebacker

Height/Weight: 6-4, 200

School: Lowndes High (GA)

Other Notable Offers: Cincinnati, East Carolina, Kansas, Kent State, Marshall, Ole Miss, Temple, Toledo, West Virginia

Player: Q'Yaeir Price

Position: Defensive end

Height/Weight: 6-2, 245

School: DePaul Catholic (NJ)

Other Notable Offers: Boston College, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Rutgers, West Virginia

Player: Ashton Whitner

Position: Safety

Height/Weight: 6-1, 190

School: Greenville High (SC)

Other Notable Offers: Coastal Carolina, Indiana, Maryland, West Virginia

Player: Greg Delaine

Position: ATH (WR/DB)

Height/Weight: 6-1, 170

School: Fort Myers High (FL)

Other Notable Offers: Coastal Carolina, Iowa State, Utah, Wake Forest

Player: Chad Schuster

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height/Weight: 6-6, 280

School: Franklin High (WI)

Other Notable Offers: Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Toledo

Player: Quan Peterson

Position: Cornerback

Height/Weight: 6-1, 175

School: South Pointe High School (SC)

Other Notable Offers: Akron, Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Tech, Kent State, Liberty, Marshall