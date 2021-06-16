Sports Illustrated home
Syracuse Football Official Visit Weekend Preview

A look at the 10 players who will officially visit the Orange.
Author:
Publish date:

Syracuse football is set to host 10 players from the 2022 class for official visits this weekend. Here is a look at the prospects that will be on campus. 

Player: Cornell Perry (committed to Syracuse)
Position: Defensive back
Height/Weight: 6-1, 175
School: Woodhaven High (MI)
Other Notable Offers: Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Toledo

Player: Malachi Davis (committed to Syracuse)
Position: Defensive end
Height/Weight: 6-5, 245
School: Holt Senior (MI)
Other Notable Offers: Central Michigan, Kent State, Louisville, Toledo, Vanderbilt

Player: Laakea Kapoi
Position: Offensive tackle
Height/Weight: 6-5, 305
School: St. Louis School (HI)
Other Notable Offers: Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, Oregon State, San Diego State, Washington State

Player: DJ Jackson
Position: Defensive line
Height/Weight: 6-2, 270
School: Sumter High (SC)
Other Notable Offers: Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Tech, Kansas, NC State, West Virginia

Player: DeAunte Hunter
Position: Linebacker
Height/Weight: 6-4, 200
School: Lowndes High (GA)
Other Notable Offers: Cincinnati, East Carolina, Kansas, Kent State, Marshall, Ole Miss, Temple, Toledo, West Virginia

Player: Q'Yaeir Price
Position: Defensive end
Height/Weight: 6-2, 245
School: DePaul Catholic (NJ)
Other Notable Offers: Boston College, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Rutgers, West Virginia

Player: Ashton Whitner
Position: Safety
Height/Weight: 6-1, 190
School: Greenville High (SC)
Other Notable Offers: Coastal Carolina, Indiana, Maryland, West Virginia

Player: Greg Delaine
Position: ATH (WR/DB)
Height/Weight: 6-1, 170
School: Fort Myers High (FL)
Other Notable Offers: Coastal Carolina, Iowa State, Utah, Wake Forest

Player: Chad Schuster
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height/Weight: 6-6, 280
School: Franklin High (WI)
Other Notable Offers: Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Toledo

Player: Quan Peterson
Position: Cornerback
Height/Weight: 6-1, 175
School: South Pointe High School (SC)
Other Notable Offers: Akron, Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Tech, Kent State, Liberty, Marshall

