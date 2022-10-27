Syracuse Football Recruiting: Visitor List vs Notre Dame

Syracuse football hosts Notre Dame on Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome's second straight sellout. The Orange will have a plethora of recruits in attendance for the game. Here are some of the notable names that will be in the stands on Saturday.

CLASS OF 2023

Player: Kahlil Ali

Position: Athlete

Height/Weight: 6-1, 190 lbs

School: Pennsauken (NJ)

Player: Jayden Bass (Syracuse Commit)

Position: Offensive Line

Height/Weight: 6-5, 295 lbs

School: Springfield Central (MA)

Player: David Clement (Syracuse Commit)

Position: Tight End

Height/Weight: 6-5, 265 lbs

School: CBA (NY)

Player: Bryce Cohoon (Syracuse Commit)

Position: Wide Receiver

Height/Weight: 6-1, 175 lbs

School: Maize (NY)

Player: TJ Conley

Position: Running Back

Height/Weight: 6-1, 180 lbs

School: Fayetteville Manlius (NY)

Player: Ike Daniels (Syracuse Commit)

Position: Running Back

Height/Weight: 5-10, 185 lbs

School: Mountain View (VA)

Player: Steven Davis Jr.

Position: Offensive Line/Defensive Line

Height/Weight: 6-2, 260 lbs

School: North Schuylkill (PA)

Player: Luis Garcia Jr

Position: Defensive Back

Height/Weight: 6-1, 170 lbs

School: Kennedy Catholic (NY)

Player: Rashard Perry (Syracuse Commit)

Position: Defensive Line

Height/Weight: 6-1, 250 lbs

School: Bennett (NY)

Player: Rahmir Stewart

Position: Defensive Back

Height/Weight: 6-0, 195 lbs

School: Imhotep Institute (PA)

Player: Cameron Stodghill

Position: Defensive Back

Height/Weight: 6-3, 170 lbs

School: La Salle Institute (NY)

Player: Dorrion White

Position: Defensive Back

Height/Weight: 6-0, 160 lbs

School: Mountain View (VA)

CLASS OF 2024

Player: Tanner Burlingame

Position: Offensive Line

Height/Weight: 6-5, 260 lbs

School: Maine Endwell (NY)

Player: Colin Cubberly

Position: Offensive Line

Height/Weight: 6-6, 300 lbs

School: Arlington (NY)

Player: Marcus Harrison

Position: Offensive Line

Height/Weight: 6-7, 310 lbs

School: Saint Francis (NY)

Player: Malachi James

Position: Athlete

Height/Weight: 5-10, 170 lbs

School: Burlington City (NJ)

Player: Willy Love

Position: Athlete

Height/Weight: 6-1, 200 lbs

School: Eastside Camden (NJ)

Player: Donavan Philord

Position: Defensive Back

Height/Weight: 5-11, 170 lbs

School: Monsignor Pace (FL)

Player: Sahfi Reed

Position: Defensive Back

Height/Weight: 6-1, 175 lbs

School: Martin Luther King (PA)

Player: Syair Torrence

Position: Wide Receiver

Height/Weight: 5-10, 185 lbs

School: CBA (NY)

Player: Khalil Witherspoon

Position: Wide Receiver

Height/Weight: 6-4, 185 lbs

School: Pleasantville (N)

CLASS OF 2025

Player: Jahyden Clark

Position: Athlete

Height/Weight: 6-0, 170 lbs

School: Canisius (NY)

Player: Dez Jones

Position: Wide Receiver

Height/Weight: 5-11, 175 lbs

School: DePaul Catholic (NJ)

CLASS OF 2026

Player: KaRon Ali

Position: Athlete

Height/Weight: 5-8, 165 lbs

School: Pennsauken (NJ)

Player: Dyzier Carter

Position: Wide Receiver

Height/Weight: 6-0, 180 lbs

School: Louisa County (VA)

Player: Chase Williams

Position: Offensive Line/Defensive Line

Height/Weight: 6-1, 285 lbs

School: Schuylkill Haven (PA)

Player: Joshua Williams

Position: Athlete

School: Pennsauken (NJ)

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF