Syracuse Football Recruiting: Visitor List vs Notre Dame
Syracuse football hosts Notre Dame on Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome's second straight sellout. The Orange will have a plethora of recruits in attendance for the game. Here are some of the notable names that will be in the stands on Saturday.
CLASS OF 2023
Player: Kahlil Ali
Position: Athlete
Height/Weight: 6-1, 190 lbs
School: Pennsauken (NJ)
Player: Jayden Bass (Syracuse Commit)
Position: Offensive Line
Height/Weight: 6-5, 295 lbs
School: Springfield Central (MA)
Player: David Clement (Syracuse Commit)
Position: Tight End
Height/Weight: 6-5, 265 lbs
School: CBA (NY)
Player: Bryce Cohoon (Syracuse Commit)
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 6-1, 175 lbs
School: Maize (NY)
Player: TJ Conley
Position: Running Back
Height/Weight: 6-1, 180 lbs
School: Fayetteville Manlius (NY)
Player: Ike Daniels (Syracuse Commit)
Position: Running Back
Height/Weight: 5-10, 185 lbs
School: Mountain View (VA)
Player: Steven Davis Jr.
Position: Offensive Line/Defensive Line
Height/Weight: 6-2, 260 lbs
School: North Schuylkill (PA)
Player: Luis Garcia Jr
Position: Defensive Back
Height/Weight: 6-1, 170 lbs
School: Kennedy Catholic (NY)
Player: Rashard Perry (Syracuse Commit)
Position: Defensive Line
Height/Weight: 6-1, 250 lbs
School: Bennett (NY)
Player: Rahmir Stewart
Position: Defensive Back
Height/Weight: 6-0, 195 lbs
School: Imhotep Institute (PA)
Player: Cameron Stodghill
Position: Defensive Back
Height/Weight: 6-3, 170 lbs
School: La Salle Institute (NY)
Player: Dorrion White
Position: Defensive Back
Height/Weight: 6-0, 160 lbs
School: Mountain View (VA)
CLASS OF 2024
Player: Tanner Burlingame
Position: Offensive Line
Height/Weight: 6-5, 260 lbs
School: Maine Endwell (NY)
Player: Colin Cubberly
Position: Offensive Line
Height/Weight: 6-6, 300 lbs
School: Arlington (NY)
Player: Marcus Harrison
Position: Offensive Line
Height/Weight: 6-7, 310 lbs
School: Saint Francis (NY)
Player: Malachi James
Position: Athlete
Height/Weight: 5-10, 170 lbs
School: Burlington City (NJ)
Player: Willy Love
Position: Athlete
Height/Weight: 6-1, 200 lbs
School: Eastside Camden (NJ)
Player: Donavan Philord
Position: Defensive Back
Height/Weight: 5-11, 170 lbs
School: Monsignor Pace (FL)
Player: Sahfi Reed
Position: Defensive Back
Height/Weight: 6-1, 175 lbs
School: Martin Luther King (PA)
Player: Syair Torrence
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 5-10, 185 lbs
School: CBA (NY)
Player: Khalil Witherspoon
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 6-4, 185 lbs
School: Pleasantville (N)
CLASS OF 2025
Player: Jahyden Clark
Position: Athlete
Height/Weight: 6-0, 170 lbs
School: Canisius (NY)
Player: Dez Jones
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 5-11, 175 lbs
School: DePaul Catholic (NJ)
CLASS OF 2026
Player: KaRon Ali
Position: Athlete
Height/Weight: 5-8, 165 lbs
School: Pennsauken (NJ)
Player: Dyzier Carter
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 6-0, 180 lbs
School: Louisa County (VA)
Player: Chase Williams
Position: Offensive Line/Defensive Line
Height/Weight: 6-1, 285 lbs
School: Schuylkill Haven (PA)
Player: Joshua Williams
Position: Athlete
School: Pennsauken (NJ)
