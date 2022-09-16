Syracuse Football Recruiting Visitor List vs Purdue
Syracuse football is set to host more than a dozen recruits when the Orange hosts Purdue on Saturday inside the JMA Wireless Dome. Here are some of the notable names that will be in attendance.
2023 CLASS
Player: Ibrahim Barry
Position: Defensive Back
School: North County (MD)
Height/Weight: 6-5, 190 lbs
Notable Offers: Kansas, Pittsburgh, Rutgers
Player: Jayden Bass (Syracuse Commit)
Position: Offensive Line
School: Springfield Central (MA)
Height/Weight: 6-6, 295 lbs
Notable Offers: None
Player: Naquil Betrand (Texas A&M Commit)
Position: Offensive Line
School: St. Francis (MD)
Height/Weight: 6-7, 310 lbs
Notable Offers: Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, Penn State, Syracuse, Texas A&M
Player: David Clement (Syracuse Commit)
Position: Tight End
School: CBA (NY)
Height/Weight: 6-7, 265 lbs
Notable Offers: None
Player: Zyir Daniel
Position: Defensive Line
School: Calvert Hall (MD)
Height/Weight: 6-2, 230 lbs
Notable Offers: None
Player: Zyian Moultrie-Goddard (Syracuse Commit)
Position: Linebacker
School: Iona Prep (NY)
Height/Weight: 6-1, 240 lbs
Notable Offers: Arizona State, Rutgers, Tennessee, West Virginia
Player: Rashard Perry (Syracuse Commit)
Position: Defensive Line
School: Bennett (NY)
Height/Weight: 6-3, 245 lbs
Notable Offers: None
2024 CLASS
Player: Aiden Black
Position: Tight End
School: Delaware Valley (PA)
Height/Weight: 6-3, 230 lbs
Notable Offers: Maryland, Syracuse
Player: Caleb Brewer
Position: Offensive Line
School: Wyomissing (PA)
Height/Weight: 6-6, 290 lbs
Notable Offers: None
Player: Davin Brewton
Position: Linebacker
School: Red Bank Catholic (NJ)
Height/Weight: 6-1, 225 lbs
Notable Offers: Syracuse, West Virginia
Player: Josiah Brown
Position: Athlete
School: Holy Trinity (NY)
Height/Weight: 6-0, 170 lbs
Notable Offers: Boston College, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, Rutgers, Syracuse, West Virginia
Player: Tyler Burnham
Position: Offensive Line
School: Red Bank Catholic (NJ)
Height/Weight: 6-6, 300 lbs
Notable Offers: Boston College, Duke, Syracuse, West Virginia
Player: Kenneth Everett
Position: Athlete
School: Winslow Township (NJ)
Height/Weight: 5-0, 170 lbs
Notable Offers: Penn State
Player: Kenyon Massey
Position: Wide Receiver
School: St. Peter’s Prep (NJ)
Height/Weight: 5-10, 185 lbs
Notable Offers: Syracuse
Player: Kahmir Prescott
Position: Defensive Back
School: Northeast (PA)
Height/Weight: 6-1, 190 lbs
Notable Offers: Boston College, Cincinnati, Colorado, Penn State, Pittsburgh, West Virginia
2025 CLASS
Player: Emmanuel Alexander
Position: Defensive Line
School: St. George’s (DE)
Notable Offers: None
Player: Adrian Brooks, Jr.
Position: Wide Receiver
School: Nottingham (NY)
Notable Offers: None
Player: Nolan James
Position: Athlete
School: Don Bosco Prep (NJ)
Height/Weight: 5-11, 190 lbs
Notable Offers: Boston College
2026 CLASS
Player: Demari Clemons
Position: ATH
School: Bennett (NY)
Height/Weight: 5-10, 155 lbs
Notable Offers: Syracuse
