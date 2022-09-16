Syracuse Football Recruiting Visitor List vs Purdue

Syracuse football is set to host more than a dozen recruits when the Orange hosts Purdue on Saturday inside the JMA Wireless Dome. Here are some of the notable names that will be in attendance.

2023 CLASS

Player: Ibrahim Barry

Position: Defensive Back

School: North County (MD)

Height/Weight: 6-5, 190 lbs

Notable Offers: Kansas, Pittsburgh, Rutgers

Player: Jayden Bass (Syracuse Commit)

Position: Offensive Line

School: Springfield Central (MA)

Height/Weight: 6-6, 295 lbs

Notable Offers: None

Player: Naquil Betrand (Texas A&M Commit)

Position: Offensive Line

School: St. Francis (MD)

Height/Weight: 6-7, 310 lbs

Notable Offers: Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, Penn State, Syracuse, Texas A&M

Player: David Clement (Syracuse Commit)

Position: Tight End

School: CBA (NY)

Height/Weight: 6-7, 265 lbs

Notable Offers: None

Player: Zyir Daniel

Position: Defensive Line

School: Calvert Hall (MD)

Height/Weight: 6-2, 230 lbs

Notable Offers: None

Player: Zyian Moultrie-Goddard (Syracuse Commit)

Position: Linebacker

School: Iona Prep (NY)

Height/Weight: 6-1, 240 lbs

Notable Offers: Arizona State, Rutgers, Tennessee, West Virginia

Player: Rashard Perry (Syracuse Commit)

Position: Defensive Line

School: Bennett (NY)

Height/Weight: 6-3, 245 lbs

Notable Offers: None

2024 CLASS

Player: Aiden Black

Position: Tight End

School: Delaware Valley (PA)

Height/Weight: 6-3, 230 lbs

Notable Offers: Maryland, Syracuse

Player: Caleb Brewer

Position: Offensive Line

School: Wyomissing (PA)

Height/Weight: 6-6, 290 lbs

Notable Offers: None

Player: Davin Brewton

Position: Linebacker

School: Red Bank Catholic (NJ)

Height/Weight: 6-1, 225 lbs

Notable Offers: Syracuse, West Virginia

Player: Josiah Brown

Position: Athlete

School: Holy Trinity (NY)

Height/Weight: 6-0, 170 lbs

Notable Offers: Boston College, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, Rutgers, Syracuse, West Virginia

Player: Tyler Burnham

Position: Offensive Line

School: Red Bank Catholic (NJ)

Height/Weight: 6-6, 300 lbs

Notable Offers: Boston College, Duke, Syracuse, West Virginia

Player: Kenneth Everett

Position: Athlete

School: Winslow Township (NJ)

Height/Weight: 5-0, 170 lbs

Notable Offers: Penn State

Player: Kenyon Massey

Position: Wide Receiver

School: St. Peter’s Prep (NJ)

Height/Weight: 5-10, 185 lbs

Notable Offers: Syracuse

Player: Kahmir Prescott

Position: Defensive Back

School: Northeast (PA)

Height/Weight: 6-1, 190 lbs

Notable Offers: Boston College, Cincinnati, Colorado, Penn State, Pittsburgh, West Virginia

2025 CLASS

Player: Emmanuel Alexander

Position: Defensive Line

School: St. George’s (DE)

Notable Offers: None

Player: Adrian Brooks, Jr.

Position: Wide Receiver

School: Nottingham (NY)

Notable Offers: None

Player: Nolan James

Position: Athlete

School: Don Bosco Prep (NJ)

Height/Weight: 5-11, 190 lbs

Notable Offers: Boston College

2026 CLASS

Player: Demari Clemons

Position: ATH

School: Bennett (NY)

Height/Weight: 5-10, 155 lbs

Notable Offers: Syracuse

