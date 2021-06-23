Syracuse Football Recruiting Weekend Preview
Syracuse football hosted nine players last weekend for official visits, and will host eight more this weekend. Here is a look at those eight recruits, including a few new names added to the list.
Player: Belizaire Bassette (committed to Syracuse)
Position: Defensive tackle
Height/Weight: 6-2, 270
School: American Heritage High (FL)
Other Notable Offers: Cincinnati, Illinois, Iowa State, Pittsburgh, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt
Player: LeQuint Allen (committed to Syracuse)
Position: Running back
Height/Weight: 6-0, 180
School: Millville High (NJ)
Other Notable Offers: Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Temple, Virginia
Player: Mani Powell
Position: Linebacker
Height/Weight: 6-3, 225
School: McKinley High (OH)
Other Notable Offers: Arkansas, Coastal Carolina, Boston College, Indiana, Kentucky
Player: Carter Wyatt
Position: Linebacker
Height/Weight: 6-2, 220
School: West Brunswick High (NC)
Other Notable Offers: Coastal Carolina, Duke, East Carolina, Georgia Tech
Player: Kanye Varner
Position: Defensive Line
Height/Weight: 6-3, 270
School: Jonesboro High (GA)
Other Notable Offers: Arkansas, Kansas State, UCF
Player: Max McCree
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height/Weight: 6-6, 290
School: Iowa Central Community College (JUCO)
Other Notable Offers: UAB, UMass
Player: Jordan Anthony
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 5-11, 160
School: Tylertown High (MS)
Other Notable Offers: Boston College, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Tennessee
Player: Jeremiah Wilson
Position: Cornerback
Height/Weight: 5-11, 173
School: Osceola High (FL)
Other Notable Offers: Arizona, Costal Carolina, Iowa State, Washington State
Syracuse currently has four players committed in its 2022 class. They include defensive back Cornell Perry, defensive lineman Malachi Davis, running back LeQuint Allen and defensive lineman Belizaire Bassette. The Orange is hoping it can add to that list this weekend.