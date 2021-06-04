Sports Illustrated home
Syracuse Football Recruiting Weekend Preview

A look at who is visiting and where their recruitment stands.
Author:
Publish date:

The first of three critical official visit weekends for Syracuse football is set to kickoff. This weekend may be lighter in terms of quantity of visitors compared to the other weekends, but it is not short on quality. One of the top linebackers in the talent rich state of Florida is set to visit. Here's what you need to know about Mekhi Mason. 

Player: Mekhi Mason

Position: Linebacker

Height/Weight: 6-1, 220 lbs.

School: Monsignor Pace (FL)

Visit Schedule: June 4-6: Official visit to Syracuse.

June 11-13: Official visit to Georgia Tech.

June 18-20: Official visit to Indiana.

When Syracuse Got Involved: Syracuse extended an offer in June of 2020. It was Mason's first power five offer. 

Player Quote: "Got a view of the campus and asked a Mikel Jones, who plays on the football team from South Florida, a few questions," Mason said after his virtual visit in February. "They showed me the whole campus, north and south. The building that stood out to me was the business management building because that’s what I want to major in. It has been the nicest campus that I virtually visited so far. My interest in Syracuse is high. They stand as one of my top schools." 

The Recruitment: When Florida State offered in early March, there was some buzz that the Seminoles would instantly become the team to beat. However, Mason's recruitment has remained open and Syracuse is right in the thick of it. Mason has a strong relationship with his primary recruiter at Syracuse, Nick Monroe. Syracuse's biggest competition may be another ACC school in Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets are recruiting Mason quite heavily, as is Indiana.

