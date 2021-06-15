Syracuse Hosted 2022 Kicker for Monday Visit

Class of 2022 Concord (Mass.) Middlesex School kicker Liam Connor took an unofficial visit to Syracuse on Monday to get his first in person look at the school and the program.

"The visit was awesome," Connor said. "Just tour of the facilities, campus."

After touring the school, Connor came away impressed by what Syracuse has to offer.

"I loved it," Connor said. "Everything was super convenient on both the main campus and the football facilities. Not to mention how top notch the indoor facility was. The campus was beautiful as well."

Syracuse has a need to bring in a kicker in the 2022 class, potentially on scholarship. Andre Szmyt could be gone after this season, but definitely will be after 2022. Scouting kickers and bringing some in for visits makes sense. Connor getting a close look at the campus and speaking with the coaches helps develop that relationship as the Orange continues to monitor his development.

Connor spoke with Blair Cavanaugh on the trip and enjoyed their interaction. He says if Syracuse did extend an offer, his interest would be extremely high.

"After today there is definitely high interest if they offered," Connor said. "Obviously I still have to get to some other schools, but I would highly consider Cuse."

While Connor is still looking for his first offer, he is receiving interest from Texas Tech, Boston College, Virginia Tech, Yale, Virginia, Army, and Dartmouth. He has a visit scheduled to Boston College on Wednesday, Virginia on Monday, and then Army the following Wednesday.