Syracuse Lands CB Quan Peterson

Class of 2022 Rock Hill (S.C.) South Pointe cornerback Quan Peterson has committed to Syracuse. Peterson took an official visit the weekend of June 25th, and the trip was enough to seal the deal. He picked the Orange over offers from Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Tech, Kent State, Liberty, Marshall and several others.

Peterson is listed at 6-1, 175 pounds. He is a long corner who is a superb athlete. Peterson is also an all-state basketball player in addition to a football player. With his explosiveness and size, he is a great fit Syracuse's 3-3-5 scheme. Syracuse has had a lot of success with long corners in recent years as well, with Detroit Lions draft pick Ifeatu Melifonwu being a recent example.

Syracuse is looking for help in the secondary in the 2022 recruiting class, and has targeted several prospects. The Orange already landed two in Cornell Perry and Jeremiah Wilson. Perry is expected to play safety while Wilson is a corner.

Peterson was offered by Syracuse in May, and it did not take long before the Orange became the frontrunner for his services. The coaching staff stayed in constant contact, informed him of how his skills fit in the Orange's system, and made him feel at home during his visit.

"It was nice," Peterson said after the visit. "Everybody was nice. We went to the facilities, the stadium, then we went to the arcade and did bowling and laser tag. A lot of stuff. It was fun."