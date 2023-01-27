Skip to main content

Syracuse Lands Grad Transfer Long Snapper Tom Callahan

The Fordham transfer has picked the Orange.

Syracuse football has landed a commitment from Fordham long snapper grad transfer Tom Callahan, he announced Thursday evening. Callahan was a Phil Steele All Patriot League First Team performer in 2022. The Orange lost Aaron Bolinsky from the 2022 roster as he exhausted his eligibility. 

Callahan signed with Fordham as part of the 2019 recruiting class out of Seton Hall Prep in New Jersey as a defensive lineman. He started at that position during his first two years with the Rams before transitioning to long snapper before the 2021 season. 

It has been an offseason of change for Syracuse football, which has lost both of its coordinators (Robert Anae and Tony White) and multiple assistants to other programs (Nick Monroe, Mike Schmidt and Chip West). At the same time, the Orange has found replacements in Jason Beck, Rocky Long, Travis Fisher and Steve Farmer. 

The transfer portal has also been active for Syracuse. The Orange lost Ja'Had Carter, Duce Chestnut, Dom Foster, Josh Hough, Courtney Jackson, Steve Linton, Tyler Magnuson, Anthony Queeley and Chad Schuster. Syracuse has also added from the portal in defensive back Jayden Bellamy (Notre Dame), defensive back Jaeden Gould (Nebraska), defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham (Alabama), offensive lineman Joe More (Richmond) and punter Jack Stonehouse (Missouri). Callahan now joins that group. 

