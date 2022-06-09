Skip to main content

Syracuse Makes Top 10 For Naquil Betrand

The 2023 Colorado offensive line commit will take an Orange official visit soon.

Philadelphia (PA) Northeast offensive lineman Naquil Betrand has seen his recruitment blow since the spring. The coveted 2023 prospect committed to Colorado in mid-March, but that has not stopped other power five programs from extending scholarship opportunities. 

Since that commitment, he has picked up offers from Texas A&M, Syracuse, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, West Virginia, Penn State, Maryland, Boston College, Kentucky, Georgia and Auburn. On Wednesday, Betrand released his top 10. 

Those 10 schools were Texas A&M, Georgia, Kentucky, Auburn, Colorado, Syracuse, Cincinnati, West Virginia, Maryland and Boston College. 

Betrand has an official visit scheduled to Syracuse the weekend of June 17th. He previously unofficially visited in early May. 

"Got my lanyard and changed and took pictures," Betrand said after his previous visit. "I got to see the trophies, national championship, the wall of fame, Donovan McNabb posters, stuff like that. Then we went on a tour of the whole campus and the facilities. Went to all the facilities around the school like where my classes would be at if I came there and my major and everything like that. We toured the field, the Dome. The Dome is crazy. I've never even been in a dome before, so to see that was crazy.

"After the Dome, we went to the inside practice facilities and the Carmelo Anthony building. Saw all the basketball courts. Went to the weight room with the Muscle Milk and all that. Went to the apartments complex to see where I'd live at. Crazy. You get your own walk-in closet, your own personal bathroom. That's where it's at right there." 

