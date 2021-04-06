Syracuse Makes Top Seven for 2022 Linebacker Mekhi Mason

One of the top inside linebacker prospects in the 2022 class will be on the Syracuse campus soon.

Class of 2022 Opa Locka (Fla.) Monsignor Pace linebacker Mekhi Mason released his top seven on Monday, and Syracuse made the cut. The other six schools on Mason's list were Florida State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh and West Virginia.

"I love everything at Syracuse," Mason said about the Orange's inclusion on his list. "From the school to the coaching staff."

Mason is visiting Syracuse this week, arriving on Thursday April 8th and visiting the school on the 9th and 10th. The visit will be a self-guided tour as face to face contact with the coaching staff is currently prohibited by the NCAA due to the ongoing pandemic. The fact that Mason and his family are coming up on their own volition and staying multiple days shows that the interest in Syracuse is very real.

"Just to get a feel for the school," Mason said of what he's looking for on the visit.

Mason is listed at 6-1, 220-pounds. He has official visits scheduled to West Virginia and Indiana in June. His lead recruiter at Syracuse is Nick Monroe. Mason saw the Syracuse campus virtually back in February.

"Got a view of the campus and asked a Mikel Jones, who plays on the football team from South Florida, a few questions," Mason said after the virtual visit. "They showed me the whole campus, north and south. The building that stood out to me was the business management building because that’s what I want to major in. It has been the nicest campus that I virtually visited so far."