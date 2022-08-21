Syracuse Makes Top Six For 2023 DE Nnamdi Udeogu

Class of 2023 Rockville (MD) Georgetown Prep defensive end Nnamdi Udeogu has trimmed his list to six schools and Syracuse made the cut. The other five schools included in his top six were Penn, Vanderbilt, Rutgers, Princeton and Yale. The top six is a combination of power five and Ivy League schools.

"Since playing football the last year of my life, I have been blessed with opportunities on opportunities," Udeogu said in a Twitter post. "I will be focusing on these 6 schools leading up to my commitment!!"

Udeogu could be deciding over the next month and the Orange is looking to get him on campus for a visit before that decision. He has already taken officials to Rutgers and Vanderbilt in June.

The 6-5, 230 pounder is an intriguing prospect. His length is tremendous and he is an exceptional athlete. The potential is through the roof. Udeogu is also an accomplished track and field athlete as a conference champion in the discus as well as shot put. He also was a state champion in the discus.

Syracuse only has one defensive end committed in its 2023 class in Jalil Smith, and the Orange would like to add another. Syracuse offered Udeogo on August 18th.

Syracuse's 2023 class overall sits at nine commitments.

