Syracuse Basketball Offers Elite 2023 Forward

Syracuse basketball extended an offer on Tuesday to one of the best forwards in the 2023 recruiting class. Philadelphia (PA) Imhotep forward Justin Edwards announced the offer on social media. Edwards is a 6-7 forward who also holds offers from Auburn, Georgetown, Virginia, South Carolina, Marquette, Pittsburgh, St. John's, VCU, Rutgers, UConn, Penn State, Washington State, Maryland, Miami, Tennessee, Oklahoma State and others.

Syracuse has only handed out a few offers in the class of 2023, so a new scholarship extension is significant. Edwards is from a key area for Syracuse basketball recruiting, and one in which the Orange has had historical success. Players such as Rakeem Christmas, Rick Jackson, Scoop Jardine and Dion Waiters in recent memory that were from the Philadelphia area, were high major recruits and signed with Syracuse. Each had successful careers in Orange and had opportunities to play professionally.

Edwards is the latest target from Philly and would follow in that lineage should he pick the Orange. Edwards is a versatile wing who can also play the two. He has length, can score at all three levels and plays with aggressiveness on defense. He is already a national recruit who will have plenty of options on where to play college basketball.

Syracuse is fresh off of a season in which it made a run to the Sweet-16. Syracuse is also having a strong recruiting effort in the 2022 class with two elite prospects committed and the Orange heavily involved with several more.