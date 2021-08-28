Syracuse Offers 2023 Power Forward Papa Kante

Kante was one of several talented prospects on campus for Elite Camp.

Syracuse basketball has offered 2023 6-10, 225-pound power forward Papa Kante, as confirmed by South Kent head coach Raphael Chillious. The news was first reported by Pro Insight Director of Scouting Andrew Slater.

Kante participated in Syracuse Elite Camp on Saturday and performed well enough to earn the offer before the day ended. Kante is the second power forward offered by Syracuse in the 2023 cycle, joining 6-8 GG Jackson.

In addition to the Orange, Kante also holds offers from UMass, Pittsburgh and Rutgers. He attends South Kent School in Connecticut but is originally from Senegal.

"Papa is a 6-10 power forward/center with versatility," coach Chillious said. "He can score in the post but also has a nice turn and face up game. He prides himself on toughness, playing hard and communicating at a high level. He's only played organized basketball for just under three years, so he's just scratching the surface of what he will be prior to entering college in two years."

Other 2023 prospects on campus for Elite Camp include 6-4 point guard DJ Wagner (Camden High School in NJ; considered the #1 player in the 2023 class; Syracuse offer), 6-4 wing Cornelius Robinson (Camden High School), 5-10 guard Cian Medley (Camden High School), 6-8 forward Joseph Estrella (South Portland High in ME), 6-3 guard Simeon Wilcher (Roselle Catholic in NJ; Syracuse offer), 6-10 power forward Papa Kante (South Kent in CT), 6-3 guard Trey Autry (Jamesville-DeWitt in NY), 6-8 wing Trevor Roe (Fayetteville-Manlius in NY), 6-4 shooting guard Reid Ducharme (Brewster Academy in NH) and 5-11 point guard Darrien Grady (Shipley High School in PA).