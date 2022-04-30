Syracuse Basketball Offers Two 2023 Prospects

Syracuse basketball has extended scholarship offers to two class of 2023 recruits recently that have been among the hottest prospects in their cycle. The first was to guard Kaden Cooper, who plays for The Skills Academy in Georgia but is originally from Oklahoma. The second was to big Tafara Gapare who plays for South Kent High School in Connecticut but is originally from New Zealand.

Cooper is a 6-6 guard who has picked up Texas, Creighton, Oklahoma, Illinois, Wake Forest, Kansas State, St. John's, Rutgers, LSU, Texas Tech, Kansas, Georgia Tech and now Syracuse offers since the beginning of April. He is a three level scorer and an explosive athlete that has shown major development in his game over the last year.

Gapare was originally in the class of 2022 but has reclassed to 2023. He may have the ability to reclass back if desired. The 6-10 big has picked up offers from Pittsburgh, Missouri, DePaul, Arizona State, Maryland, Rutgers and Syracuse since April 22nd. He has blown up as schools have watched him at open gyms at South Kent High, which is what prompted the offer from the Orange.

Syracuse has started to ramp up its efforts in the 2023 cycle, with other offers going out to elite guards such as Elmarko Jackson. The Orange continues to be in contact with targets such as Reid Ducharme and Joseph Estrella.

