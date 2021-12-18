Syracuse Offers Transfer Tight End Steven Stilianos, Who is Planning to Visit in January

The Orange is in pursuit of an athletic tight end in the portal.

Syracuse offered Lafayette transfer tight end Steven Stilianos, he announced on Saturday. Stilianos said the offer actually came down on Monday. Stilianos is listed at 6-5, 250 pounds on the Lafayette Athletics website. He recorded 65 catches for 534 yards and five touchdowns during his career. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

"Looking to play at a higher level, get a graduate degree and there was a coaching change at Lafayette," Stilianos said. "Definitely want to end up somewhere I can earn some playing time and showcase my talents and get a good degree."

Syracuse seems to check all of those boxes. The Orange lost Luke Benson to the transfer portal, and has an opening for a traditional tight end that can block as well as be a threat in the passing game.

"Coach Lynch," Stilianos said of which coach extended the offer. "He came and visited me last week at Lafayette and offered me on Monday. I think I am planning on visiting right after the dead period ends January 14th."

In addition to Syracuse, Stilianos has offers from Connecticut, Georgia Southern, Rhode Island and Albany. He has also visited Rutgers. Stilianos is looking to decide towards the end of January.

"Definitely excited to come visit and see everything first hand," Stilianos said. "It seems like a great opportunity. I will probably take a few more visits in January."

In high school, Stilianos starred for Christchurch School in Virginia. He played quarterback, running back and defensive end there. During his high school career, he racked up 1,836 yards with 18 passing touchdowns, 1,324 rushing yards at 7.8 yards per carry with 10 more scores and accumulated 121 tackles with 12 sacks. He was named First Team All State selection at defensive end and Second Team All State at quarterback as a senior.