Syracuse Basketball Recruiting Targets Named to All EYBL Orlando Teams

DJ Wagner, Aden Holloway, Kayvaun Mulready and Reid Ducharme were among those recognized.

The Nike EYBL was in action over this past weekend in Orlando. Several Syracuse basketball recruiting targets played for their respective AAU teams, and some were recognized as some of the best performers of the event.

Guard DJ Wagner (NJ Scholars Elite): MVP, All EYBL Orlando First Team. Averaged 23.8 points, 3.6 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game.

Guard Aden Holloway (Team CP3): All EYBL Orlando Second Team. Averaged 17.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.

Center Aaron Bradshaw (NJ Scholars Elite): Defensive MVP, All EYBL Orlando Second Team, All EYBL Orlando Defensive Team. Averaged 14.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 blocks per game.

Guard Reid Ducharme (BABC): All EYBL Orlando Third Team. Averaged 16.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game.

Guard/Forward Kayvaun Mulready (City Rocks): All EYBL Orlando Underclassmen Team. Averaged 14.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

Note: While Syracuse has expressed interest in both Aaron Bradshaw and Kayvaun Mulready, neither holds an offer from the Orange. Syracuse has offered DJ Wagner, Aden Holloway and Reid Ducharme. Wagner, Bradshaw, Holloway and Ducharme are all class of 2023 prospects. Kayvaun Mulready is part of the 2024 recruiting class.

The complete first, second and third teams can be viewed HERE.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF