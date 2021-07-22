Sports Illustrated home
How Syracuse Recruits Performed at Peach Jam on Wednesday

Amarri Tice, Chance Westry and Denver Anglin had big days.
Peach Jam is under way in group play. The top teams from group play (which takes place through Friday) will advance to a single elimination tournament in order to crown a Peach Jam Champion. Here is how Syracuse recruiting targets performed on Wednesday.

Note: JJ Starling did not play for City Rocks on Wednesday. Kyle Filipowski did not play for NY Rens either. 

CategoryAmarri TiceChris EssandokoChance WestryDenver AnglinMatt FilipowskiQuadir CopelandJustin Taylor

Team

City Rocks

Boo Williams

NY Rens

NY Rens

NY Rens

NJ Scholars

Team Takeover

Result

L 61-64 vs Pro Skills

L 72-77 vs Team Melo

W 78-71 vs Georgia Stars

W 78-71 vs Georgia Stars

W 78-71 vs Georgia Stars

W 63-60 vs Team CP3

L 42-65 v Brad Beal Elite

Points

18

3

23

15

2

0

6

FGs

7-16

1-1

9-17

6-3

1-3

0-1

2-7

3PT

4-7

0-0

2-7

3-7

0-0

0-0

0-0

FTs

0-0

1-3

3-6

0-1

0-0

0-0

2-4

Rebounds

9

1

10

3

4

0

3

Assists

2

0

6

6

2

0

1

Turnover

2

0

4

0

1

1

0

Blocks

1

0

2

0

1

0

0

Steals

1

0

3

0

0

0

1

Minutes

27

2

30

28

18

9

20

The Syracuse targets noted above will be back in action at Peach Jam on Thursday. Boo Williams faces Team Durant, City Rocks is against Team Takeover, NJ Scholars is against Expressions, and the NY Rens takes on Indy Heat.

