How Syracuse Recruits Performed at Peach Jam on Wednesday

Peach Jam is under way in group play. The top teams from group play (which takes place through Friday) will advance to a single elimination tournament in order to crown a Peach Jam Champion. Here is how Syracuse recruiting targets performed on Wednesday.

Note: JJ Starling did not play for City Rocks on Wednesday. Kyle Filipowski did not play for NY Rens either.

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT!

Category Amarri Tice Chris Essandoko Chance Westry Denver Anglin Matt Filipowski Quadir Copeland Justin Taylor Team City Rocks Boo Williams NY Rens NY Rens NY Rens NJ Scholars Team Takeover Result L 61-64 vs Pro Skills L 72-77 vs Team Melo W 78-71 vs Georgia Stars W 78-71 vs Georgia Stars W 78-71 vs Georgia Stars W 63-60 vs Team CP3 L 42-65 v Brad Beal Elite Points 18 3 23 15 2 0 6 FGs 7-16 1-1 9-17 6-3 1-3 0-1 2-7 3PT 4-7 0-0 2-7 3-7 0-0 0-0 0-0 FTs 0-0 1-3 3-6 0-1 0-0 0-0 2-4 Rebounds 9 1 10 3 4 0 3 Assists 2 0 6 6 2 0 1 Turnover 2 0 4 0 1 1 0 Blocks 1 0 2 0 1 0 0 Steals 1 0 3 0 0 0 1 Minutes 27 2 30 28 18 9 20

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

The Syracuse targets noted above will be back in action at Peach Jam on Thursday. Boo Williams faces Team Durant, City Rocks is against Team Takeover, NJ Scholars is against Expressions, and the NY Rens takes on Indy Heat.