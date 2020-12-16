Syracuse Signee Evaluation: Derek McDonald

Player: Derek McDonald

Position: Defensive End.

Note: McDonald also played tight end extensively in high school, but is being recruited by Syracuse as a defensive athlete who can play linebacker or defensive line. We are projecting him to wind up at defensive end, but that will not be set in stone until he arrives.

Height/Weight: 6-4, 230 lbs

School: Marist School (Atlanta, GA)

Other Notable Offers: Akron, Chattanooga, Connecticut, Villanova

Evaluation via SI All-American:

Frame: Long, well-distributed athlete with room to add mass to upper body and improve lateral quickness.

Athleticism: Two-way player with impeccable length and relentless play-style. Has the opportunity to play tight end or as a hybrid edge rusher at the next level. Explosive with his reach and punch on defense, and he moves well for his size but can improve short-area quickness.

Instincts: Anticipates well and is aware of his surroundings. He pursues effectively on defense, but will occasionally take a negative step.

Polish: Room to grow as frame continues to fill out and add mass and definition, but has a high ceiling because of his frame and versatility. Relentless play-style and he seems to enjoy contact. He can improve his lateral quickness and short-area bursts to improve his overall game.

Bottom Line: McDonald is a prospect who possesses a high-ceiling because of his versatility and frame. He displays a relentless play-style and excellent anticipation. He comes from a high profile program that produces complete players, and he appears to be on the right track. He will be a multi-year contributor at the Power 5 level.