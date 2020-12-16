Syracuse Signee Evaluation: Enrique Cruz

Player: Enrique Cruz

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height/Weight: 6-5, 290 lbs

School: Willowbrook High (Villa Park, IL)

Other Notable Offers: Arizona, Arizona State, Indiana, Kansas, Louisville, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Utah, Wake Forest, West Virginia

Evaluation:

Frame: Cruz has worked hard to add weight to his frame since last summer. He is up to 290 pounds and has room to add even more. Cruz is long and has an ideal body type for his position.

Athleticism: One of Cruz's best attributes is hi athleticism. He moves extremely well, can get to the second level on running plays as well as pull to the other side of the formation. In pass protection, he is quick enough to thwart opposing speed rushers but also strong enough to handle the bull rush.

Instincts: On film, Cruz shows good anticipation on how his opponent will attack. He uses those instincts to use his hand against the power rush while utilizing his quick feet against the speed rush.

Polish: Cruz bends well and plays with solid leverage. He has a good punch to keep defensive linemen at bay. In order to take his game to the next level, he should work on refining his footwork. Cruz is extremely comfortable in pass protection, but should work on developing his run blocking a bit to become more complete. This is nitpicking, however, as Cruz is a high upside player who is more polished than most offensive linemen coming out of high school.

Bottom Line: Enrique Cruz is an elite offensive line prospect who should see the field at Syracuse sooner rather than later. His combination of size, athleticism, intelligence and work ethic make him a big, big get for the Orange.