Syracuse Signee Evaluation: Malik Matthew

Player: Malik Matthew

Position: Linebacker

Height/Weight: 6-3, 210 lbs

School: Cardinal Hayes High (Bronx, NY)

Other Notable Offers: Boston College, Buffalo, Rutgers

Evaluation:

Frame: At 6-3, Matthew has great size for a linebacker. The Orange really focused on size and length in this class, and Matthew is a prime example. At only 210 pounds, he could stand to add another 10 to 20 onto that frame and it should not impact his mobility.

Athleticism: Matthew is a naturally gifted athlete who runs extremely well, shows quick twitch when rushing the quarterback and can disrupt a play quickly upon recognition. His ability to keep his speed while changing direction shows potential to be solid in coverage as well. Do not be surprised if his athleticism makes him a special teams standout early in his career.

Instincts: How well Matthew develops in terms of his read and react ability will determine how much of a contributor he becomes in his career. Matthew is extremely athletic, can run and is not afraid of physicality. The ability to diagnose plays quickly in order to disrupt them will take his game to the next level.

Polish: There is a lot to like about Matthew's potential. He has a great frame, fantastic speed for a linebacker, and has that explosiveness you love as a disrupter off the edge. Syracuse can do a lot of things with Matthew in the 3-3-5. He can play inside at times, blitz off the edge, cover the tight end over the middle or be disruptive against the run. Matthew can be a three down lineman as he refines technique, adds strength and develops as a diagnostic backer.

Bottom Line: You can never have too many big time athletes in your program, and Matthew is exactly that. He will contribute on special teams early and had the potential to become another of these fast, disruptive linebackers that Syracuse has had the last couple of years.