Syracuse Signee Evaluation: Terry Lockett

Player: Terry Lockett

Position: Defensive Tackle

Height/Weight: 6-1, 255 lbs

School: Springfield Central High (Springfield, MA)

Other Notable Offers: Buffalo, Michigan

Evaluation:

Frame: At 6-1, 255 pounds, Lockett plays with a low center of gravity and has strength behind his legs that allows him to drive into opposing offensive linemen. He can still add weight to that frame, but he has the makeup of a disruptive interior defensive lineman who can slide outside at times as well.

Athleticism: Lockett is quick out of his stance, shows a bit of burst to get into the backfield and is faster than you'd think given his stocky frame.

Instincts: Lockett is not one to shy away from contact. He loves the battles that take place along the line of scrimmage. He also loves giving opposing offensive linemen different looks as he can bull rush, use a swim or a hook and can even split a double in order to be disruptive in the backfield. Lockett also has a high football IQ as he reads and reacts well.

Polish: Lockett has all of the tools you want in a disruptive interior defensive lineman. He is quick out of his stance, stays low to play with leverage, has a powerful lower body and loves the physicality of battles along the line. The biggest thing for Lockett to continue to develop is working on his footwork, hand technique and adding weight to his frame.

Bottom Line: There is a reason that Michigan offered Lockett early. His upside is tremendous and he adds yet another athletic defensive lineman to the roster as Tony White tries to reshape the defense to fit the 3-3-5.