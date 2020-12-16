Syracuse Signee Evaluation: Tyler Magnuson

Player: Tyler Magnuson

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height/Weight: 6-5, 260 lbs

School: Wayzata High (Minneapolis, MN)

Other Notable Offers: Arizona, Army, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Duke

Evaluation:

Frame: Magnuson is a long, tall offensive tackle with a frame that should be able to add another 30 to 40 pounds without losing the skills that make him a potential steal in this class. Once he adds that weight, he will have the ideal frame for a collegiate, and even professional, offensive tackle.

Athleticism: Magnuson is one of the more impressive athletes along the offensive line in his class. He moves extremely well whether it is getting into the second and third level on running plays, setting the edge on outside runs or even lead blocking on screens. His quickness and speed at his size is very impressive. Despite being on the skinnier side currently, he plays with a lot of natural strength that will be a major asset as he adds weight.

Instincts: One of the areas that stands out about Magnuson on film is how physical he is at the point of attack. In fact, he almost plays with a level of violence as if he wants to destroy his opponent. That is exactly the attitude you want your offensive linemen to play with.

Polish: Magnuson is a pretty polished run blocker because of the system he plays in high school. There are things that can be refined in terms of hand placement, footwork, etc, but he plays with exceptional bend and rarely loses leverage. The next step in his development is to add weight, but also develop as a pass protector. His offense in high school in run based, so he does not have as much refinement as a pass protector.

Bottom Line: Magnuson could end up being someone that, in a couple of years, people will wonder how he got out of the Midwest. His frame, athleticism and mean streak provide the foundation for what could become a very, very good starting power five offensive tackle.