Syracuse Signee Evaluation: Umari Hatcher

Player: Umari Hatcher

Position: Wide Receiver

Height/Weight: 6-3, 175 lbs

School: Freedom High (Woodbridge, VA)

Other Notable Offers: Indiana, Maryland, Michigan State, North Carolina, Penn State, Virginia, Virginia Tech

Evaluation:

Frame: Size was a key focus for the Syracuse coaching staff in the 2021 recruiting cycle, perhaps no more so than at wide receiver. The Orange's three wide receiver commits are all at least 6-3, including Hatcher. Hatcher is a bit on the slender size as he needs to add some muscle in order to handle press coverage and more physical corners at the next level. But his length should allow him to do that without losing any of his speed or athleticism.

Athleticism: Hatcher has great body control down the field and uses his frame to shield opposing corners on jump balls. He is faster than you think and has the ability to stretch the field. After the catch, Hatcher can make a man miss and pick up yards after the catch.

Instincts: Hatcher has a knack for finding the open spots against a zone defense and has tremendous ball skills. He high points the ball very well.

Polish: There are always things a wide receiver can do in order to refine their game. Hatcher included. He can work on how to use his hands to ward off bump and run coverage. Hatcher can refine things in route running such as being sharper in his cuts on ins, outs and posts. But Hatcher is comfortable running the entire route tree and has shown he can make plays on short, intermediate and deep passes.

Bottom Line: Hatcher is a playmaking wide receiver with the frame to be a tremendous mismatch for opposing defenses. The athleticism is through the roof and with added muscle, he will be a perfect fit for Syracuse's offense.