Syracuse Signee Evaluation: Wes Hoeh

Player: Wes Hoeh

Position: Offensive Guard

Height/Weight: 6-4, 250 lbs

School: Glenbard West (Glen Ellyn, IL)

Other Notable Offers: Appalachian State, Central Michigan, Navy

Evaluation:

Frame: Hoeh's frame is solid for an interior offensive lineman. He has size but not so much that it is difficult to play with proper leverage and pad level. He has the ability to add another 40, 50 or even 60 pounds without losing lateral quickness. The strength and conditioning program will be key for him as he needs to add bulk and strength, which is often the case with high school offensive linemen.

Athleticism: Hoeh is a good enough athlete to do the things Syracuse requires of their interior offensive linemen. He can play with tempo without getting exhausted. Hoeh moves pretty well and can get to the second level at times.

Instincts: You like your offensive linemen to play with a bit of a mean streak, and Hoeh certainly does that. He likes to drive opponents into the ground and is very physical at the point of attack. Once he adds weight and gets stronger, he has the potential to be a quality interior offensive lineman at the next level.

Polish: As a run blocker, Hoeh gets into a defender and uses his legs to drive. He can be a bit upright at times, which will have to be refined as ACC defensive linemen will take advantage of that. There is not much film on him as a pass protector, so he has an incomplete there. His offense in high school was very run focused, so he will need to work on technique once he arrives at Syracuse.

Bottom Line: You certainly see some attributes you like out of Hoeh. He plays with a mean streak, is not afraid to be physical and has a lot of room to add strength and weight.