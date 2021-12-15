Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Australian Punter Max Von Marburg Has Signed With Syracuse

    The Orange adds a punter to its 2022 recruiting class.
    Author:

    Syracuse football has a surprise on National Signing Day. Australian punter Max Von Marburg has signed with the Orange. Sources indicate he is in fact a scholarship punter. 

    The move makes a lot of sense. Syracuse had massive issues punting the football last season. This was partially due to injuries but also a lack of production. As a team, Syracuse averaged less than 37 yards per punt. James Williams led the team at 38 yards while Ian Hawkins averaged 37. Both are well below average for the power five level. 

    The poor performances were in stark contrast to a recent run of strong punters from the Orange. From Rob Long to Riley Dixon to Sterling Hofrichter to Nolan Cooney, there was a big step back in 2021. Perhaps Von Marburg can help turn that around. 

    It is also not the first time Syracuse has gone overseas. During the 2021 recruiting cycle, Syracuse pulled two prospects from Germany and was able to get them to sign with the Orange. One was tight end/fullback Maximilian Mang. Mang played quite a bit this past season, filling in for Chris Elmore while he was out at various points. The other was offensive lineman Mark Petry, who did not crack the rotation this season. 

    Read More

    Cuse helmet
    Recruiting

    Australian Punter Max Von Marburg Has Signed With Syracuse

    14 minutes ago
    Donovan Brown
    Recruiting

    Syracuse National Signing Day Profile: Donovan Brown

    1 hour ago
    Oliver Visit 2
    Recruiting

    Syracuse National Signing Day Profile: Bralyn Oliver

    2 hours ago
    Oliver Visit 1
    Recruiting

    Louisville Transfer Bralyn Oliver Flips From Oregon State to Syracuse, Discusses Decision

    2 hours ago
    Syracuse National Signing Day
    Recruiting

    Syracuse Football National Signing Day '22 Live Updates

    9 minutes ago
    Jaquez 1
    Recruiting

    Syracuse National Signing Day Profile: Denis Jaquez

    2 hours ago
    Jaquez 2
    Recruiting

    Denis Jaquez Signs With Syracuse, Discusses Decision

    2 hours ago
    Schuster
    Recruiting

    Syracuse National Signing Day Profile: Chad Schuster

    2 hours ago