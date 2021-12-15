Australian Punter Max Von Marburg Has Signed With Syracuse

Syracuse football has a surprise on National Signing Day. Australian punter Max Von Marburg has signed with the Orange. Sources indicate he is in fact a scholarship punter.

The move makes a lot of sense. Syracuse had massive issues punting the football last season. This was partially due to injuries but also a lack of production. As a team, Syracuse averaged less than 37 yards per punt. James Williams led the team at 38 yards while Ian Hawkins averaged 37. Both are well below average for the power five level.

The poor performances were in stark contrast to a recent run of strong punters from the Orange. From Rob Long to Riley Dixon to Sterling Hofrichter to Nolan Cooney, there was a big step back in 2021. Perhaps Von Marburg can help turn that around.

It is also not the first time Syracuse has gone overseas. During the 2021 recruiting cycle, Syracuse pulled two prospects from Germany and was able to get them to sign with the Orange. One was tight end/fullback Maximilian Mang. Mang played quite a bit this past season, filling in for Chris Elmore while he was out at various points. The other was offensive lineman Mark Petry, who did not crack the rotation this season.