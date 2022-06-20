Syracuse Visit Boosts Interest for Deandre Duffus

Class of 2023 Hollywood (FL) Chaminade-Madonna offensive lineman Deandre Duffus is one of the most coveted players at his position this cycle. He has more than two dozen offers from all over the country. He took an official visit to Syracuse this past weekend after seeing Maryland the weekend prior.

"The best part of the visit was my meeting with (offensive line) coach (Mike) Schmidt," Duffus said. "I got to see some of his schemes and stuff with the o-line. A lot of the techniques he teaches are NFL techniques. So I knew he'd be able to develop me and if I'm blessed enough to go to the next level, I wouldn't be lost."

Duffus was able to bond with more than just Schmidt as the Orange staff rolled out the red carpet for him.

"Also talking with all the coaches and being with the staff was a big part," Duffus said. "It was like a real family atmosphere. They're real upfront about everything. Them letting me know how they like the program and what being part of the program is."

Spending time with the Syracuse players was also a highlight of the trip.

"My host was Josh (Ilaoa) the center," Duffus said. "He was just telling me he loves the school and he thinks coach Babers is a great coach. How coach Schmidt, when he came and changed everything and made the o-line excel. He was just saying coach Schmidt could definitely develop me into a top tier player when I get to college. That the closest NFL team to Syracuse is the Buffalo Bills which is a few hours away. So Syracuse is really like the pro team for that area."

Duffus also got a closer look at Syracuse's football facilities and the campus as a whole.

"The campus was nice," Duffus said. "There were a couple of things, like inside the Dome, I loved the stadium and everything else. I loved the facilities, but they are getting new facilities too."

The visit made an impression on Duffus, who has Syracuse under strong consideration after an enjoyable visit.

"It definitely boosted my interest in the school especially because of coach Schmidt," Duffus said. "I really believe in coach Schmidt's ability to develop o-linemen. After that meeting, it really turned everything up a lot. They're definitely in consideration for going there."

With official visits to Maryland and Syracuse behind him, Duffus has an official to Indiana coming up the weekend of June 24th before going into decision making mode. He is looking to decide sometime between June 28th and July 3rd.

