    October 29, 2021
    Syracuse Football Visitor List vs Boston College

    The Orange will host recruits from the 2022 and 2023 classes.
    Author:

    Syracuse football will have prospects from the 2022 and 2023 classes in attendance when the Orange hosts Boston College on Saturday. Weekend visitors include on official visitor and two players that are committed elsewhere. Here is who is expected to be on campus. 

    CLASS OF 2022

    Player: Chrystyile Caldwell
    Position: Linebacker
    Height/Weight: 6-1, 220 lbs
    School: Elba High School (Alabama)
    Status: Committed to South Alabama
    Visit Type: Official
    Notable Offers: Army, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Troy, Washington State

    Player: Victor Rosa
    Position: Athlete
    Height/Weight: 6-0, 195 lbs
    School: Bristol Central High School (Connecticut)
    Status: Committed to UConn
    Visit Type: Unofficial
    Notable Offers: Army, Boston College, Navy (no offer from Syracuse yet)

    Player: LeQuint Allen
    Position: Running Back
    Height/Weight: 6-0, 180 lbs
    School: Millville High School (New Jersey)
    Status: Committed to Syracuse
    Visit Type: Unofficial

    Player: Dom Foster
    Position: Defensive back
    Height/Weight: 6-2, 175 lbs
    School: Warren G. Harding High School (Ohio)
    Status: Committed to Syracuse
    Visit Type: Unofficial

    CLASS OF 2023

    Player: Jackson Green
    Position: Wide Receiver
    Height/Weight: 6-3, 185 lbs
    School: Pittsford High School (New York)
    Status: Uncommitted
    Visit Type: Unofficial
    Notable Offers: Buffalo, Central Michigan, Dartmouth, Penn

    Syracuse football currently has 11 players in its 2022 recruiting class. The Orange is still looking to add several more, and with Rosa and Caldwell visiting, there are two more targets to monitor moving forward. Usually at this point in the cycle, power five schools take another look at players committed to non power five schools. That includes Syracuse. 

    The Orange has yet to land a commitment for its 2023 recruiting class, but have had several Upstate New York prospects in the stands for home games so far this season. 

