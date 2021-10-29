Syracuse Football Visitor List vs Boston College
Syracuse football will have prospects from the 2022 and 2023 classes in attendance when the Orange hosts Boston College on Saturday. Weekend visitors include on official visitor and two players that are committed elsewhere. Here is who is expected to be on campus.
CLASS OF 2022
Player: Chrystyile Caldwell
Position: Linebacker
Height/Weight: 6-1, 220 lbs
School: Elba High School (Alabama)
Status: Committed to South Alabama
Visit Type: Official
Notable Offers: Army, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Troy, Washington State
Player: Victor Rosa
Position: Athlete
Height/Weight: 6-0, 195 lbs
School: Bristol Central High School (Connecticut)
Status: Committed to UConn
Visit Type: Unofficial
Notable Offers: Army, Boston College, Navy (no offer from Syracuse yet)
Player: LeQuint Allen
Position: Running Back
Height/Weight: 6-0, 180 lbs
School: Millville High School (New Jersey)
Status: Committed to Syracuse
Visit Type: Unofficial
Player: Dom Foster
Position: Defensive back
Height/Weight: 6-2, 175 lbs
School: Warren G. Harding High School (Ohio)
Status: Committed to Syracuse
Visit Type: Unofficial
CLASS OF 2023
Player: Jackson Green
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 6-3, 185 lbs
School: Pittsford High School (New York)
Status: Uncommitted
Visit Type: Unofficial
Notable Offers: Buffalo, Central Michigan, Dartmouth, Penn
Syracuse football currently has 11 players in its 2022 recruiting class. The Orange is still looking to add several more, and with Rosa and Caldwell visiting, there are two more targets to monitor moving forward. Usually at this point in the cycle, power five schools take another look at players committed to non power five schools. That includes Syracuse.
The Orange has yet to land a commitment for its 2023 recruiting class, but have had several Upstate New York prospects in the stands for home games so far this season.