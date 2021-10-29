Syracuse Football Visitor List vs Boston College

Syracuse football will have prospects from the 2022 and 2023 classes in attendance when the Orange hosts Boston College on Saturday. Weekend visitors include on official visitor and two players that are committed elsewhere. Here is who is expected to be on campus.

CLASS OF 2022

Player: Chrystyile Caldwell

Position: Linebacker

Height/Weight: 6-1, 220 lbs

School: Elba High School (Alabama)

Status: Committed to South Alabama

Visit Type: Official

Notable Offers: Army, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Troy, Washington State

Player: Victor Rosa

Position: Athlete

Height/Weight: 6-0, 195 lbs

School: Bristol Central High School (Connecticut)

Status: Committed to UConn

Visit Type: Unofficial

Notable Offers: Army, Boston College, Navy (no offer from Syracuse yet)

Player: LeQuint Allen

Position: Running Back

Height/Weight: 6-0, 180 lbs

School: Millville High School (New Jersey)

Status: Committed to Syracuse

Visit Type: Unofficial

Player: Dom Foster

Position: Defensive back

Height/Weight: 6-2, 175 lbs

School: Warren G. Harding High School (Ohio)

Status: Committed to Syracuse

Visit Type: Unofficial

CLASS OF 2023

Player: Jackson Green

Position: Wide Receiver

Height/Weight: 6-3, 185 lbs

School: Pittsford High School (New York)

Status: Uncommitted

Visit Type: Unofficial

Notable Offers: Buffalo, Central Michigan, Dartmouth, Penn

Syracuse football currently has 11 players in its 2022 recruiting class. The Orange is still looking to add several more, and with Rosa and Caldwell visiting, there are two more targets to monitor moving forward. Usually at this point in the cycle, power five schools take another look at players committed to non power five schools. That includes Syracuse.

The Orange has yet to land a commitment for its 2023 recruiting class, but have had several Upstate New York prospects in the stands for home games so far this season.