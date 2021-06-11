Willie Tyler, Syracuse Football Part Ways

Texas offensive line transfer Willie Tyler and Syracuse football have decided to part ways, Tyler announced and a source confirmed on Friday. Tyler will no longer be part of the Syracuse roster for the 2021 season.

Tyler originally committed to the Orange in April. He picked the Orange over Eastern Michigan, Arkansas State, New Mexico, BYU and Louisiana-Monroe at that time. Tyler is listed at 6-7, 335 pounds. He played tackle at the junior college level but was considered a guard for the Longhorns.

"I just saw the need they had at tackle," Tyler said after he committed. "They expressed it. Watching film with coach Schmidt and then talking to coach Babers over the period of time since they started recruiting him. It just came down to where I feel I could fit in offense wise and who I think can develop me the best."

Tyler signed with Texas out of Iowa Western Community College in the 2019 recruiting cycle. He redshirted as a sophomore in 2019, and opted out in 2020 due to concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic. Therefore Tyler never even played a down for Texas before transferring out with the Longhorns change in its coaching staff. Tyler was expected to compete for a starting guard spot before opting out of last season.

As a junior college prospect, Tyler picked Texas over Louisiana Tech, SMU and West Virginia.