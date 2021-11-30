Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Three 2022 Prospects Schedule Syracuse Official Visits

    Two linebackers and a wide receiver will be among those taking official visits to Syracuse this weekend.
    Author:

    Syracuse football will have an important recruiting weekend coming up as the Orange is expected to host multiple class of 2022 prospects for official visits. We have confirmed the following players are expected to be on campus. This list will likely grow throughout the week. Each player listed holds a Syracuse offer. 

    Player: Kadin Bailey
    Position: Linebacker
    Height/Weight: 6-1, 210 lbs
    School: Jefferson High School (Jefferson, GA)
    Commitment Status: Uncommitted
    Other Notable Offers: Kansas State, East Carolina, Tennessee

    Player: Garrison Madden
    Position: Linebacker
    Height/Weight: 6-3, 200 lbs
    School: Dutchtown High School (Hampton, GA)
    Commitment Status: Uncommitted
    Other Notable Offers: Air Force, Kent State, Marshall, South Florida

    Player: Chris Reed
    Position: Wide Receiver
    Height/Weight: 6-2, 190 lbs
    School: Wekiva High School (Apopka, FL)
    Commitment Status: Committed to Utah
    Other Notable Offers: Florida A&M, Utah

    Read More

    This will be the first visit to Syracuse for all three players. Each was offered in November as the Orange looks to add talented depth to its roster for the 2022 season. The Orange currently has 10 players committed in its 2022 recruiting class, none of which are linebackers. Syracuse has already lost two linebackers to the transfer portal in Geoff Cantin-Arku and Latarie Kinsler. Players such as Mikel Jones, Marlowe Wax and Stefon Thompson have also become veterans. Meaning Syracuse needs an influx of young talent to develop and learn from those veterans in order to be ready when their opportunity arises. 

    Syracuse has one wide receiver committed this cycle, but has lost a couple to the portal in Russell Thompson-Bishop and Taj Harris. A player like Reed would be a big boost to the receiver room and one of the headliners of the class. 

    Madden 2
    Recruiting

    Three 2022 Prospects Schedule Syracuse Official Visits

    1 minute ago
    Boeheim Auburn
    Basketball

    Syracuse vs Indiana Preview

    1 hour ago
    Jones
    Football

    Mikel Jones Named ACC Linebacker of the Week

    6 hours ago
    How to Watch Indiana
    Basketball

    How to Watch Syracuse vs Indiana

    18 hours ago
    Babers Senior
    Football

    John Wildhack Announces Dino Babers Will Return to Syracuse Football in 2022

    19 hours ago
    Donovan Brown
    Recruiting

    Monday Musings: Recruiting Impact of Coaching Departures & Recent Basketball Visitor

    Nov 29, 2021
    Member Exclusive
    Murray
    Basketball

    Syracuse Snaps Losing Streak, Blows Out Colgate

    Nov 28, 2021
    Shrader Tucker
    Football

    Sterlin Gilbert Out as Syracuse Offensive Coordinator

    Nov 28, 2021