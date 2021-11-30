Three 2022 Prospects Schedule Syracuse Official Visits

Two linebackers and a wide receiver will be among those taking official visits to Syracuse this weekend.

Syracuse football will have an important recruiting weekend coming up as the Orange is expected to host multiple class of 2022 prospects for official visits. We have confirmed the following players are expected to be on campus. This list will likely grow throughout the week. Each player listed holds a Syracuse offer.

Player: Kadin Bailey

Position: Linebacker

Height/Weight: 6-1, 210 lbs

School: Jefferson High School (Jefferson, GA)

Commitment Status: Uncommitted

Other Notable Offers: Kansas State, East Carolina, Tennessee

Player: Garrison Madden

Position: Linebacker

Height/Weight: 6-3, 200 lbs

School: Dutchtown High School (Hampton, GA)

Commitment Status: Uncommitted

Other Notable Offers: Air Force, Kent State, Marshall, South Florida

Player: Chris Reed

Position: Wide Receiver

Height/Weight: 6-2, 190 lbs

School: Wekiva High School (Apopka, FL)

Commitment Status: Committed to Utah

Other Notable Offers: Florida A&M, Utah

This will be the first visit to Syracuse for all three players. Each was offered in November as the Orange looks to add talented depth to its roster for the 2022 season. The Orange currently has 10 players committed in its 2022 recruiting class, none of which are linebackers. Syracuse has already lost two linebackers to the transfer portal in Geoff Cantin-Arku and Latarie Kinsler. Players such as Mikel Jones, Marlowe Wax and Stefon Thompson have also become veterans. Meaning Syracuse needs an influx of young talent to develop and learn from those veterans in order to be ready when their opportunity arises.

Syracuse has one wide receiver committed this cycle, but has lost a couple to the portal in Russell Thompson-Bishop and Taj Harris. A player like Reed would be a big boost to the receiver room and one of the headliners of the class.