Transfer Punter Jack Stonehouse Commits to Syracuse

Syracuse football has landed its fifth player from the transfer portal as Missouri punter Jack Stonehouse has picked the Orange as his next collegiate home. Stonehouse served as the Tigers primary punter last season, finished fifth in the SEC in net punting and has three years of eligibility remaining.

Stonehouse came to Missouri as part of its 2021 recruiting class out of Chaminade High in California. As a senior, he averaged 46.7 yards per punt. He redshirted his first season at Missouri before punting in 10 games as a redshirt freshman in 2022. He averaged 42.3 yards per punt with nine over 50 yards and 15 that landed inside the 20 yard line. His long was 68 yards.

As a team last season, Syracuse averaged only 39 yards per punt had significant struggles at the position with short shanked punts that gave opponents excellent starting field position. Now the Orange has a lot of competition at a key special teams position.

It has been an offseason of change for Syracuse, which has lost both of its coordinators in the last week. Robert Anae took the offensive coordinator job at NC State while Tony White left to be Nebraska’s defensive coordinator. The Orange named Jason Beck its new offensive coordinator and Rocky Long its new defensive coordinator.

