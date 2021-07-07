Trend Analysis: Syracuse Football Recruiting

Syracuse football recruiting. What has it looked like over the last five cycles? We decided to look at the positional and locational trending, but combining the last five full recruiting cycles (2017 through 2021) to see which positions the Orange targets the most and which states have been the most fruitful.

Note: The percentages listed below are out of the total number of players Syracuse has signed during the five recruiting cycles from 2017 to 2021.

BY POSITION

Position Percentage Defensive Line 17.86% Offensive Line 16.07% Linebacker 16.07% Wide Receiver 13.39% Safety 9.82% Cornerback 7.14% Running Back 7.14% Tight End 6.25% Quarterback 5.36% Kicker/Punter 0.90%

There really is not anything surprising here. Most football rosters have offensive line and defensive line as the most voluminous positions. Perhaps a bit strange to see that much more at linebacker as opposed to cornerback, but that could change going forward with the 3-3-5. Keep in mind that most of those recruiting cycles were for Brian Ward's Tampa-2.

BY LOCATION

Location Percentage Florida 17.85% New York 7.14% New Jersey 7.14% Pennsylvania 6.25% Canada 5.36% Georgia 5.36% North Carolina 5.36% South Carolina 4.46% Texas 4.46% Washington DC 4.46% Connecticut 3.57% Michigan 3.57% Illinois 2.68% Maryland 2.68% Massachusetts 2.68% Virginia 2.68% California 1.79% Germany 1.79% Hawaii 1.79% Indiana 1.79% Minnesota 1.79% Mississippi 1.79% Arizona 0.89% New Hampshire 0.89% Ohio 0.89% Washington 0.89%

This is where things get really interesting. Syracuse has recruited Florida far more heavily than any other location. This despite the fact that in the 2021 recruiting cycle, Syracuse only signed one player from the Sunshine State due in large part to the pandemic. For comparison's sake, Syracuse did not sign fewer than four players from Florida in the other four cycles. In 2022, as things go back to the normal recruiting calendar, Syracuse already has three commits from the state.

New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania round out the next three and Canada following after that. The Northeast is a natural recruiting area for Syracuse, and Dino Babers has put an emphasis on Canada as well. Also of note are Syracuse's efforts in New England. Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire combine for 7.14%, or the same as New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The D-M-V (D.C., Maryland, Virginia) combine for 9.82%.

Syracuse has had some success in the Midwest, and had a sprinkling of commits out West. Texas is a bit of a surprise in that it is not a natural recruiting area for Syracuse.