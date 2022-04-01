Syracuse Women's Basketball Adds Two Freshmen Transfers From Buffalo

University of Buffalo freshmen transfers Saniaa Wilson and Georgia Woolley are teaming back up with new Orange head coach Felisha Legette-Jack as both have picked the Syracuse as their new home.

Wilson is a Rochester (NY) native and 6-0 forward who played in 14 games last season, but averaged 3.6 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 55.9% from the floor.

Woolley was the Mid-American Conference (MAC) Freshman of the Year as a 6-0 guard from Australia. Woolley averaged 14.6 points, 4.6 rebounds per game while shooting 41.8% from the floor, 30.4% from beyond the arc and 85.2% from the free throw line. She had 12 20 point games last season, including a career high 30 against Eastern Michigan.

"The world has not yet seen how good Saniaa will be," Legette-Jack said in a press release. "She is a back to the basket post who loves contact. Saniaa has a great IQ for the game and is a fantastic passer that knows how to win. She is an even better person than her basketball accolades. I'd like to welcome her to the best school in the country.

"Georgia is the most angle-smart defensive player I've coached in a long time. She's a fantastic scorer from three different levels – layups, mid-range, and three-ball. She is tough as nails and smart as they come. We are so excited to have her join the best school in the country."

Buffalo's leading scorer, Dyaisha Fair, is also in the portal but has not announced a decision. She has averaged over 22 points per game in each of the last three seasons and is a Rochester (NY) native.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF