Three Priority Targets Schedule Syracuse Official Visits

The Orange is looking at a busy month of June will several prospects taking official visits.

June is going to be an active month for many programs across the country. With the NCAA lifting pandemic restrictions on visits starting June 1st, schools are looking to get their priority targets on campus for official visits. Syracuse is doing just that and has two more recruits scheduled for officials.

LB Mekhi Mason: Mason has scheduled his Syracuse official visit for June 3rd. Mason is a standout linebacker for Monsignor Place High in Florida. He also holds offers from Indiana, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, West Virginia and several others. Mason also has an official visit scheduled for June 18th to Indiana.

LB Mani Powell: Powell has his official to Central New York scheduled for June 25th. Powell stars for McKinley High in Ohio. He also holds offers from Arkansas, Boston College, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Coastal Carolina, Indiana, Kent State, Liberty and others. Powell also has an official visit scheduled for June 11th to Arkansas.

DE DJ Jackson: Jackson has his official visit scheduled for June 18th. Jackson stars for Sumter High in South Carolina. He also holds offers from Georgia Tech, Kansas, NC State and West Virginia, among others. Syracuse just recently offered on May 7th.

Besides those three, Syracuse has other prospects slated to take officials in June. DePaul Catholic (N.J.) defensive end Q'yaeir Price has one scheduled for June 18th. Price will officially visit West Virginia one week later.

Defensive back Ashton Whitner, who recently picked up an offer from the Orange, is looking to take an official visit on June 18th as well. That trip has not been finalized yet, however.