Ty Gordon Flips Commitment From Old Dominion to Syracuse

Class of 2023 Haymarket (VA) Battlefield defensive lineman Ty Gordon has flipped his commitment from Old Dominion to Syracuse. Gordon was on an official visit last weekend and announced the decision on Saturday. Gordon is listed at 6-2, 267 pounds and is expected to play in the middle of the Orange defensive line.

Gordon becomes the third defensive lineman in Syracuse's 2023 recruiting class, joining Rashard Perry and Jalil Smith. Perry is expected to play tackle like Gordon while Smith is likely a defensive end.

Defensive tackle was among the thinnest positions for Syracuse on the 2022 roster. It was perhaps the position that could least afford an injury and yet lost starter Terry Lockett for the season anyway. The Orange is looking to add depth at that spot, and Gordon will help with that. Syracuse is also pursuing transfer portal defensive linemen to further bolster that depth with one already committed in Alabama transfer Braylen Ingraham.

With National Signing Day less than two weeks away, flip season is in full force. The Orange is hoping none of its current commits flip elsewhere while hoping it can add talent to its class by snagging some players who have verballed to other schools. Gordon is the first of those efforts.

