Uplift Ottawa Camp Preview

Michael McAllister

Session two of the Uplift Ottawa Camp series will take place on Saturday, October 17th and Sunday, October 18th. The event will feature dozens of college football prospects from the 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 classes. Players will participate in flag football, skills development, leadership workshop and seminar, virtual showcase and more. The camp will take place at Millennium Park just outside of Ottawa, Canada. 

Some of the players to watch in this camp including the following:

Player
Position
Class
Height
Weight

Christian Veilleux (Penn State commit)

QB

2021

6-4

205

Haris Malik

DE/LB

2022

6-2

215

Gabriel Rivard

DB

2022

5-8

170

Caleb Faulkner

QB

2022

6-1

180

Evan Scazighino

WR

2022

6-1

170

Success Chikezie

OL

2022

6-2

270

Clark Leonard

DE/TE

2022

6-4

220

Uber Ajongo

OL

2023

6-5

270

Nic Cerquozzi

WR

2023

5-8

160

Jefferson Desca

LB

2023

6-0

195

Elijah St. John

DT

2023

6-2

265

Elijah Blais-Baptista

DE/LB

2023

6-3

210

Emmett Young

DL/LB

2024

6-1

215

Khalid Ngala

RB

2024

5-11

170

Khalid Campbell

RB

2024

5-9

175

Cordel Epale

DB

2024

6-2

174

Tristan Johnson

DB

2025

5-11

165

Jahim Kabongo

WR

2025

5-10

150

Pantelis Fraser

WR

2025

5-8

140

Joshua Awoodzie

DB

2025

5-9

160

More about Uplift Ottawa from the event organizers:

Uplift Ottawa was founded in September 2020 and falls under the large umbrella of Gridiron Academy. Uplift Ottawa is a non-profit organization and has a mission to uplift the Ottawa community in Canada while specifically supporting and targeting youth aged 8 to 18 years old. The purpose of Uplift Ottawa is to support underprivileged athletes by raising funds through community initiatives allowing youth regardless of socio-economic status, the ability to dream. Gridiron Academy has been in existence since 2007 and the organization utilizes sports as a mechanism to ensure athletes obtain a university education. Gridiron Academy is an off-season training program for youth aged 8 to 18 years old that provide athletes with: football skills development, speed development, weight lifting instruction, nutritional support and academic guidance.

Recruiting

