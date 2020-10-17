Uplift Ottawa Camp Preview
Michael McAllister
Session two of the Uplift Ottawa Camp series will take place on Saturday, October 17th and Sunday, October 18th. The event will feature dozens of college football prospects from the 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 classes. Players will participate in flag football, skills development, leadership workshop and seminar, virtual showcase and more. The camp will take place at Millennium Park just outside of Ottawa, Canada.
Some of the players to watch in this camp including the following:
Player
Position
Class
Height
Weight
Christian Veilleux (Penn State commit)
QB
2021
6-4
205
Haris Malik
DE/LB
2022
6-2
215
Gabriel Rivard
DB
2022
5-8
170
Caleb Faulkner
QB
2022
6-1
180
Evan Scazighino
WR
2022
6-1
170
Success Chikezie
OL
2022
6-2
270
Clark Leonard
DE/TE
2022
6-4
220
Uber Ajongo
OL
2023
6-5
270
Nic Cerquozzi
WR
2023
5-8
160
Jefferson Desca
LB
2023
6-0
195
Elijah St. John
DT
2023
6-2
265
Elijah Blais-Baptista
DE/LB
2023
6-3
210
Emmett Young
DL/LB
2024
6-1
215
Khalid Ngala
RB
2024
5-11
170
Khalid Campbell
RB
2024
5-9
175
Cordel Epale
DB
2024
6-2
174
Tristan Johnson
DB
2025
5-11
165
Jahim Kabongo
WR
2025
5-10
150
Pantelis Fraser
WR
2025
5-8
140
Joshua Awoodzie
DB
2025
5-9
160
More about Uplift Ottawa from the event organizers:
Uplift Ottawa was founded in September 2020 and falls under the large umbrella of Gridiron Academy. Uplift Ottawa is a non-profit organization and has a mission to uplift the Ottawa community in Canada while specifically supporting and targeting youth aged 8 to 18 years old. The purpose of Uplift Ottawa is to support underprivileged athletes by raising funds through community initiatives allowing youth regardless of socio-economic status, the ability to dream. Gridiron Academy has been in existence since 2007 and the organization utilizes sports as a mechanism to ensure athletes obtain a university education. Gridiron Academy is an off-season training program for youth aged 8 to 18 years old that provide athletes with: football skills development, speed development, weight lifting instruction, nutritional support and academic guidance.