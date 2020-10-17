Uplift Ottawa Camp Preview

Session two of the Uplift Ottawa Camp series will take place on Saturday, October 17th and Sunday, October 18th. The event will feature dozens of college football prospects from the 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 classes. Players will participate in flag football, skills development, leadership workshop and seminar, virtual showcase and more. The camp will take place at Millennium Park just outside of Ottawa, Canada.

Some of the players to watch in this camp including the following:

Player Position Class Height Weight Christian Veilleux (Penn State commit) QB 2021 6-4 205 Haris Malik DE/LB 2022 6-2 215 Gabriel Rivard DB 2022 5-8 170 Caleb Faulkner QB 2022 6-1 180 Evan Scazighino WR 2022 6-1 170 Success Chikezie OL 2022 6-2 270 Clark Leonard DE/TE 2022 6-4 220 Uber Ajongo OL 2023 6-5 270 Nic Cerquozzi WR 2023 5-8 160 Jefferson Desca LB 2023 6-0 195 Elijah St. John DT 2023 6-2 265 Elijah Blais-Baptista DE/LB 2023 6-3 210 Emmett Young DL/LB 2024 6-1 215 Khalid Ngala RB 2024 5-11 170 Khalid Campbell RB 2024 5-9 175 Cordel Epale DB 2024 6-2 174 Tristan Johnson DB 2025 5-11 165 Jahim Kabongo WR 2025 5-10 150 Pantelis Fraser WR 2025 5-8 140 Joshua Awoodzie DB 2025 5-9 160

More about Uplift Ottawa from the event organizers:

Uplift Ottawa was founded in September 2020 and falls under the large umbrella of Gridiron Academy. Uplift Ottawa is a non-profit organization and has a mission to uplift the Ottawa community in Canada while specifically supporting and targeting youth aged 8 to 18 years old. The purpose of Uplift Ottawa is to support underprivileged athletes by raising funds through community initiatives allowing youth regardless of socio-economic status, the ability to dream. Gridiron Academy has been in existence since 2007 and the organization utilizes sports as a mechanism to ensure athletes obtain a university education. Gridiron Academy is an off-season training program for youth aged 8 to 18 years old that provide athletes with: football skills development, speed development, weight lifting instruction, nutritional support and academic guidance.