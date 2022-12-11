Vincent Carroll-Jackson Commits to Syracuse

Syracuse football continues to be hot on the recruiting trail. The Orange landed a commitment coveted 2023 Harrisburg (PA) Dauphin East offensive lineman Vincent Carroll-Jackson who officially visited over the weekend. Carroll-Jackson picked the Orange over offers from Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Pittsburgh, Nebraska and Rutgers among others. Each of his power five offers came in the last couple of months. He was scheduled to take an official to Rutgers next weekend, but will no longer to do so after committing to Syracuse.

Listed at 6-5, 285 pounds, Carroll-Jackson was recruited as both an offensive and defensive lineman by various schools. The Orange viewed him as an offensive lineman, which is where he will start his collegiate career. His primary recruiter at Syracuse was Chris Achuff, defensive line coach, who had an in-home visit with Carroll-Jackson just last week.

Carroll-Jackson is the second high school offensive lineman in Syracuse’s 2023 class and fourth overall. Jayden Bass is the other high schooler while Richmond transfer Joe More committed to the Orange on Saturday. Junior college offensive lineman Lysander Moeolo has also given a verbal pledge.

Syracuse’s offseason focus has been clear since the end of the season. Bolstering its talent and depth along the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. Carroll-Jackson’s commitment is the latest result of those efforts.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF