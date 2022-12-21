Vincent Carroll-Jackson Flips From Syracuse, Signs With Nebraska

Syracuse football has lost one of its most recent verbal commitments. Vincent Carroll-Jackson, who stars for Central Dauphin East in Pennsylvania, signed with Nebraska on National Signing Day. The talented two-way lineman had verbally committed to the Orange on December 11th following an official visit. Less than one week later, he took an official to Nebraska which ultimately led to Wednesday's decision.

Carroll-Jackson was one of the hottest prospects in the 2023 cycle in December, picking up power five offers from Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Pittsburgh, Nebraska, Rutgers and Syracuse. Several were recruiting him as a defensive lineman, but the Orange liked him on the offensive line. Syracuse's lead recruiter, Chris Achuff, had an in-home visit with Carroll-Jackson the week prior to the official visit.

It has been an offseason of change for Syracuse, which has lost both of its coordinators in the last week. Robert Anae took the offensive coordinator job at NC State while Tony White left to be Nebraska’s defensive coordinator. The Orange named Jason Beck its new offensive coordinator and Rocky Long its new defensive coordinator.

Meanwhile, the Orange continues to prepare for the Pinstripe Bowl against Minnesota. That game takes place on December 29th in Yankee Stadium.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF