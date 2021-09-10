Syracuse Football Recruiting: Visitor List for Home Opener vs Rutgers

The Orange is set to host talented prospects from the 2022, 2023 and 2024 classes.

Syracuse is set to host several talented recruits from the 2022, 2023 and 2024 classes for the home opener against Rutgers. Here are some of the top names that will be in attendance. Each visit is an unofficial.

2022 CLASS

RB LeQuint Allen (Committed to Syracuse) - Millville High School (NJ)

Allen was the first offensive player to commit to Syracuse in the 2022 class. He committed back in March and remains solid with the Orange. Allen picked the Orange over Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Virginia and others.

DB Dom Foster (Committed to Syracuse) - Warren G. Harding High School (OH)

Foster committed to Syracuse last month before taking a high school snap at defensive back. However, the talented, electrifying athlete impressed the Orange staff during a satellite camp with his raw abilities. He committed to Syracuse over Boston College, Virginia, Wake Forest and several others.

2023 CLASS

DE Jalil Smith (Offered) - Lincoln High School (NY)

Syracuse was the first school to offer the talented defensive end from downstate. Indiana is among the other schools expressing interest.

RB Jabriel Mace (Offered) - Mainland Regional High School (NJ)

Rutgers, Temple and West Virginia are the other three schools to offer. Syracuse was the first to pull the trigger, however.

DT Robert Adamson - St. Augustine Prep (NJ)

Adamson, a 6-2, 290 pound defensive lineman, currently holds an offer from Temple. Schools such as Coastal Carolina, Duke, Penn State, Louisville and others are expressing interest.

2024 CLASS

DE/LB Caden Brown (Legacy) - Erasmus Hall (NY)

Still looking for his first offer, Brown is the son of former Syracuse linebacker Alban Brown. Alban played at Syracuse in the late 80s, was on the 1987 undefeated team and was a staring linebacker his senior year (1989).