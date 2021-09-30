What Maliq Brown's Visit Means for Syracuse Basketball's 2022 Class

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Syracuse basketball is set to host 2022 power forward Maliq Brown for an official visit this weekend. The news comes as a bit of a surprise as the Orange was thought to have been out on the 6-9, 210 pounder as Syracuse had not been in contact for quite some time. However, the Orange recently reconnected, assistant Gerry McNamara traveled to Virginia to watch him, and discovered Brown still had strong interest. An official visit was quickly scheduled.

The immediate reaction is going to be that this is a referendum on where Syracuse feels it stands with Chris Bunch. However, that is not the case. The Orange would gladly take both as it tries to bolster its overall roster depth for the 2022-23 season. After this year, Jimmy Boeheim and Cole Swider could both be gone off of the roster. That would leave the Orange with just Benny Williams, assuming he returns, as players who can play the four. Not grabbing a couple of players with size and physicality would leave Syracuse with a major roster hole.

Yes Syracuse could look to the portal to fill that spot, but it may not have to if it can land both Bunch and Brown. Brown is simply a quality prospect with several high major offers that would be a great piece for depth early and could develop into a starter in a few years. A strong program guy who increases his role each season.

Syracuse already has three players committed in its 2022 class in point guard Quadir Copeland, shooting guard Justin Taylor and center Peter Carey. There is a real possibility the class balloons to six if Syracuse can land JJ Starling, Chris Bunch and Maliq Brown. That is on the table.

Where do things stand with Brown? He took an official visit to Virginia Tech in early September. NC State had been trying to get him on campus as well. Now he visits the Orange. With no other visits scheduled, this gives Syracuse a chance to make a big impression. Do not be surprised that if the visit goes very well, and Brown likes the Orange's plan for him, if he elects to end his recruitment.

If that happens, it would give Syracuse four players in its 2022 class with Starling expected to make his decision in the coming weeks.