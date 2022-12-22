What's Left for Syracuse Football in 2023 Recruiting Cycle?

Syracuse football signed more than a dozen recruits on the early National Signing Day and have added five transfers to its roster for the 2023 season. What is left for the Orange after adding those players to the program? Here is a breakdown of how I expect Syracuse to approach the late period.

Quarterback

There are two scenarios here. The first is the preferred for Syracuse but seemingly less likely based on the buzz surrounding the situation. LaNorris Sellers sticks with and signs with the Orange. The second more likely scenario is that Sellers signs with South Carolina. In the first scenario, Syracuse is done at quarterback in 2023 and there is no more work to be done. In the second, Syracuse has its work cut out for it moving forward. A transfer quarterback is unlikely as Syracuse has two young talented quarterbacks in Justin Lamson and Carlos Del Rio-Wilson on the roster. A transfer wants a great opportunity to start which is not what Syracuse currently offers. A junior college quarterback could be in play, but one would figure the Orange would want one with at least three years of eligibility remaining. A high school quarterback is more likely but more difficult to find. A vast majority of the top power five caliber quarterbacks signed early. That means, in order for Syracuse to add a quarterback to its 2023 class, the Orange will have to do a thorough evaluation to find an under the radar type quarterback. While that is not an easy task, Syracuse has lucked out with that in the past. One Eric Dungey was found in that exact scenario where Syracuse missed its top options and had to go back to the drawing board to find an under the radar quarterback. It did and the rest is history. While that was a different staff, there is every reason to trust Jason Beck's talent evaluation and ability to find a player he can develop. Still, it will not be an easy task.

Defensive Line

Even with four high school defensive linemen signed and one addition through the portal, defensive line help is still at the forefront for Syracuse's 2023 roster. Specifically through the portal. Finding one or two more players with experience and multiple years of eligibility remaining would be ideal. Perhaps one end and one tackle. Expect Syracuse to continue to monitor the portal and recruit players within it in order to improve defensive line depth for next season. That would give the Orange a nice mix of returning players, incoming freshmen and experienced additions to provide a much deeper defensive line than the 2022 roster.

Wide Receiver

Syracuse has a lot of bodies at wide receiver and some that have shown flashes. D'Marcus Adams came on down the stretch of the season. Damien Alford has certainly flashed at times over the last two seasons. Umari Hatcher is still developing. Isaiah Jones had good moments prior to injury. Donovan Brown is highly regarded and impressed at practice last season as a true freshman. Trebor Pena has shown the ability to make big plays. But this group is losing a few players and is missing what would make a huge difference to this offense. A bonafide number one guy. I know Oronde Gadsden is there as the top target out of the tight end spot, but someone who can be a go to option on the outside would take a lot of pressure off of him. It would also prevent defenses from doubling Gadsden. Syracuse does not need to find guys just to find them. They need someone they think can be a difference maker. An Amba Etta-Tawo or Trishton Jackson type. Whether or not Syracuse finds one remains to be seen, but I would not be surprised if Syracuse looks to the portal to try to find one.

Other Positions

Syracuse could certainly still target other positions, such as a high school defensive back as an example. Maybe a kicker if Syracuse does not feel Andre Szmyt's replacement is on the roster. However, what was noted above are the expected priorities moving forward.

Dates to Know

The late signing period begins February 1, 2023 and ends April 1, 2023.

It is a dead period until January 12th, so official visits for high school and junior college prospects can begin after that.

Another dead period begins on January 30, 2023. That means official visits will have to take place the weekend of the 13th, 20th or 27th leading up to the late signing period.

The transfer portal is open until January 18th. After that, anyone wishing to look for a new home has to wait until the spring open period, which is May 1st to May 15th. Transfers can sign at any time.

