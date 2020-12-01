What's Left for Syracuse Football Recruiting in 2021 Class?

There are not a lot of slots left available for Syracuse football in its 2021 class that currently sits at 21 players. There are some players they are still pursuing, however. Here is the latest with each.

DB WILLIAM WELLS

The Suncoast High product is one of the more versatile defensive backs in Florida in the 2021 class. He can play safety, boundary corner or even in the slot. Wells has fantastic length and is strong in coverage. He is a perfect fit for the 3-3-5 as Syracuse can use him in a variety of ways. Syracuse continues to recruit Wells hard and are one of the favorites to land his services. A decision could come at any point between now and signing day, though it remains unclear if he will sign early. Utah and Washington State are Syracuse's biggest competition.

ATH CALVIN JOHNSON

When Syracuse offered, some balked at trying to flip a Navy commit with no previous power five offers. Since then, Duke, Virginia, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Florida State, Penn State, Mississippi State, Northwestern and Iowa have all offered. The buzz is he may stay in the south given multiple opportunities to do so at the power five level. Syracuse is still involved for now though.

DB ALIJAH CLARK

There had been some buzz that Syracuse was making some headway with Clark, a talented defensive back and Rutgers commit who happens to be the teammate of Syracuse commit Duce Chestnut. However, that buzz has faded over the last several weeks and the Orange do not appear to have much of a shot there. There best chance is hoping to land a commitment from 2022 linebacker Nyair Graham on Saturday. That would make two Camden High teammates of Clark's headed to Syracuse. That still may not be enough to get a flip, but would at least give him a little more to think about.

DT ISAIAH ITON

Iton is a junior college defensive tackle who has also blown up a bit since Syracuse offered. Since the Orange's offer in mid October, Iton has added Mississippi State, Indiana, Illinois, Baylor, Virginia Tech, Florida State, Texas Tech and Minnesota. The latest buzz on Iton is that he wanted to wait until February to sign, but that has not been finalized. Ole Miss may be Syracuse's biggest competition here, with Maryland and Arkansas also making big pushes. The Orange may be on the outside looking in of that group.