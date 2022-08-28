William Patterson Puts Syracuse on Top After Elite Camp Offer

Class of 2023 big William Patterson earned an offer from Syracuse over the weekend following a strong Elite Camp performance. The 7-foot Bronx native was excited to get the offer.

"It was after the last game," Patterson said. "We finished out pretty well even though we didn't win the last game. I had a couple dunks, blocks, steals, got to dribble up the court a little. The offer just came from relationships with the coaches. I was very surprised and very grateful. It just shows the amount of work I put in, so I was very grateful when he came over."

Beyond the offer, Patterson enjoyed his time at the Elite Camp.

"The camp was very fun," Patterson said. "It was well organized. Drills that were tough were very fun and challenging. It felt good to be pushed by the coaches. They were doing well. They knew what they were doing. The best part was the drills just because you get to see where you're at against other people. I liked the competition."

Patterson is not a new name for Syracuse basketball. The Orange have been in contact for a while, primarily through assistant Allen Griffin.

"For a while now, I'd say a couple of months," Patterson said. "The relationship between me and the staff is very good. Like family. We bond."

Where does the Orange stand after extending an offer?

"I would say that Syracuse is number one on my list out of all of the offers I've received," Patterson said. "I feel like it's a boost to my recruitment because I have an offer from a team that plays in the ACC."

A decision could come sometime in the next few months.

"I'd say like midway through senior year or maybe towards the end of the senior year," Patterson said.

He could look to take official visits this fall before making that decision. Other high majors who have offered Patterson include Oklahoma State, Rutgers and TCU. He is working on setting up a visit to Fordham in the next couple of weeks.

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF