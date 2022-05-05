Yves Missi Has Developed Into a High Major Prospect

Yves Missi, a 6-11 big who plays for West Nottingham Academy and the PSA Cardinals, is becoming one of the hottest front court recruits in the 2024 class. Originally from Cameroon, he came to the United States in 2021.

"He came in last year pretty raw, a little shy," West Nottingham Academy head coach Tom Fabian said. "Didn't have a lot of meat on his bones, so to speak. If you took a snapshot of when he arrived on campus last year to now, I think that would be the biggest difference. The muscle he's been able to put on. The timidness that was there in the beginning is certainly no longer there. He had a lot of skill coming over, but he's been able to refine a lot of it and build off of the stuff he already had."

Since arriving, Messi has developed his game and become a desired high major prospect.

"I think in terms of his game, he's really, really shined as a rim protector with his length," Fabian said. "He's got really good timing and instincts. He's good at blocking shots without fouling. He's really starting to develop a post game. He's got a mature post game for a high school player. That's rare as the game moves away from the basket. Guys don't really have moves anymore, but he's got some moves and solid counters to those moves. I think it's something he really focused on over the summer and has really helped him offensively.

"Active around the basket. Really good form for his size. The shot is something that's still developing and getting more confidence in. Especially 15 to 18 feet, he's really confident in that now. When he gets to college, I think he'll be able to step it out to three point range as well."

Munch Williams of the PSA Cardinals says it is easy to see why high major programs are getting involved in his recruitment early. Connecticut, DePaul, Kansas, Indiana, Michigan, St. John's, Syracuse and UCLA are among those who have extended offers.

"I think with him, you start with his size," Williams said. "He's 6-11, fluidity, ability to go up and down the court. He's one of the highest skill level bigs in the class. The ability to shoot threes, put the ball on the deck and get to the rim with one dribble from the three point line, ability to pass, high post, outlets, dribble hand-offs. Just his overall feel for the game. Anytime you have a guy that can protect the rim defensively as a big time shot blocker, big time rebounder, excellent teammate, competitive, humble, all of those attributes make for a really good player with tremendous upside.

"Anyone that's followed him over the last year has seen his development in all of these areas. I think people are trying to project that if he's improved this much, what will he be like when he gets to college. He has everything you need in a high major big."

Syracuse's offer came in December.

"I believe he was playing in a high school showcase in the winter, back in December," Williams said. "The PSA Cardinals Showcase in New York. He was pretty dominant, put up big numbers. At that point, they saw that this kid is for real. Young kids are always excited about the opportunity for a free education, the opportunity to play for a perennial powerhouse such as Syracuse.

"The ACC is a big time conference. You do your research and you know these guys won a National Championship. I think for any kid, you're going to be excited about an offer of that caliber. It was one of those offers he felt good about, and he earned it."

Since the offer, Syracuse is staying involved through communication with the high school and AAU coaching staffs.

"They're keeping tabs on him," Williams said. "With the coaching staff, the high school staff and AAU. They can't really talk to the kids just yet until June 15th. Once that's cleared they'll obviously ramp up the one on one contact with him. They want to get him on campus, it's just a matter of timing and what works with both parties' schedules. They're staying in the mix."

