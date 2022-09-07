Syracuse Makes Top Four For 2023 DB Zion Tracy

Class of 2023 defensive back Zion Tracy has released his top four, and Syracuse made the cut. Tracy's top four includes Buffalo, Penn State, Rutgers and Syracuse. Tracy will officially visit Syracuse the weekend of October 28th when the Orange hosts Notre Dame.

Zion Tracy, who is playing for St. Thomas More in Connecticut this season, is originally from Long Island. Syracuse expressed interest in Tracy towards the end of the 2022 cycle, but did not have a scholarship available. Tracy reclassified to 2023 and has attracted a lot of attention as teams take not of his elite speed and athleticism.

Tracy participated in Syracuse camp over the summer and displayed that superb athleticism along with change of direction, smoothness in his back pedal and strong instincts in coverage. He even ran a 4.4 40-time on a field that saw most run a bit slower than their norm, showing his elite speed to go along with above average length.

"It was great," Tracy said after the camp. "They (Syracuse coaches) said I was the best athlete there. They taught me a lot about defensive back," Tracy said. "They coached me like I'm their own already"

Tracy previously took an official to Rutgers in July and is headed to Penn State this weekend.

