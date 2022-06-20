Zyian Moultrie-Goddard to Decide Between Two Schools in Coming Days Following Cuse Official

Syracuse football hosted New Rochelle (NY) Iona Prep linebacker Zyian Moultrie-Goddard over the weekend for an official visit. It was his third time on campus since the spring, previously visiting for Junior Day and the Spring Game.

"This visit we were out a lot," Moultrie-Goddard said. "So I finally got to see the actual campus, the school side of things. This weekend was more of regular school and how it would be living there rather than just football."

The 6-2, 240 pound linebacker said there was one part of the trip he enjoyed the most.

"The best part of the visit was when we were just chilling with the players," Moultrie-Goddard said. "It felt like I was already part of the team. It felt like it was time for me to be in college."

Moultrie-Goddard's player host was someone with whom he had a previous relationship.

"I was with Elijah Fuentes," Moultrie-Goddard said. "It was a good time. That's my boy. He's from the Bronx so we speak all the time. He didn't really tell me anything new. Just that it's a family environment but you have to work hard."

Moultrie-Goddard also spent a lot of time with the Syracuse coaching staff.

"I already had a good relationship with most of the coaches," Moultrie-Goddard said. "It was good spending time with them. They're all really good, genuine people. They were telling me that they work hard but also have fun.

"They see me playing whichever linebacker position I can play in first. They see me playing MIKE and outside linebacker. It's really up to me."

The campus and facilities also left an impression.

"It was really nice," Moultrie-Goddard. "I didn't know it was right in the middle of the city. That was really cool. The buildings, the facilities, they were really nice."

With the Syracuse official visit in his rearview mirror, Moultrie-Goddard is in decision making mode.

"I'm still trying to decide between them and West Virginia right now," Moultrie-Goddard said. "It definitely gave me a different perspective on the school. I'm going to be committing on Wednesday."

In addition to Syracuse and West Virginia, Moultrie-Goddard also holds offers from Arizona State, Rutgers and several non-power five schools.

