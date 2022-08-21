Late Flurry of Goals Paces Syracuse Mens Soccer's Exhibition Win Over Saint Francis

Almost a third of the game had passed before a goal was scored in Syracuse’s final exhibition match, and it was not the Orange’s. Saint Francis netted the first goal of the game’s six, a header off of a free kick in the 25th minute. Syracuse would be held scoreless until late in the game, but would score a flurry of goals to earn a 5-1 victory in its exhibition finale.

Saint Francis was under fire after countless chances were made by Syracuse’s offense, but none could level the score before the half. It wasn’t until the 70th minute that junior Jeorgio Koceveski scored a penalty kick in the upper-left 90 to tie the game at one.

Sophomore Francesco Pagano followed with the game winning goal six minutes later after cutting a through ball to his right foot and striking it at the top of the 18.

In the 83rd minute, sophomore Giona Leibold slotted a left-footed ball into the bottom right corner to increase Syracuse’s lead by two.

The game’s fifth goal and Syracuse’s fourth was scored by senior Lorenzo Boselli in the 85th minute.

First-year Antonino Pagano scored his first goal in orange to close out the game in the 88th minute after placing a through ball into the bottom-left corner.

Although Syracuse trailed early on in the game, Head Coach Ian McIntyre was more than pleased with how the team responded because tonight’s five goals were scored by five different players.

Francesco Pagano was happiest about his brother scoring.

“It means a lot to the family. It’s his first one so we're proud of him,” Francesco Pagano said.

The second half goals for Syracuse were a reward for how the players were moving the ball, McIntyre said. And while the team will enjoy this win, “the real thing” starts this week according to McIntyre.

Syracuse’s 5-1 defeat over Saint Francis comes after beating Marist 6-0 and falling to Villanova 2-1. All three exhibition matches will not count toward their regular season record.

The Orange will face Iona in their season opener on Thursday, Aug. 25 at 5 p.m. at the SU Soccer Stadium.

