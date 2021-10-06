Syracuse Defeats Colgate 3-0

Goalie Russell Shealy returns to the Starting XI for the first time since September 3rd

Syracuse moves to 6-5-1 on the season as they beat Colgate.

Colgate is still winless on the season as they move to 0-11-0.

Syracuse got off to a slow start offensively as they struggled to break down the Raiders in the final third for the entirety of the match.

The Orange finally broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute when Francesco Pagano was on the end of a beautifully delivery from Jeorgio Kocevski to put Syracuse up 1-0 on the stroke of halftime.

The first half was controlled by Syracuse but Colgate stuck to their defensive shape and frustrated the Orange for the majority of the match. Syracuse shut down any Colgate chance before they were able to reach the Orange's final third, leaving little to do for Shealy.

Syracuse started the second half strong as Manel Busquets fired one just over the bar in the 48th minute.

In the 59th minute, Deandre Kerr drove into the box before picking out an unmarked Busquets, where he left the keeper no chance and slotted the ball home comfortably to double the lead for Syracuse.

The pace of the match really slowed down as the Orange really controlled the tempo and possession for the rest of the match until freshman Julius Rauch pounced on a loose ball in the box, putting Syracuse up 3-0 in the 90th minute. That was Rauch's first career goal for the Orange.

The Orange go again on Friday when they travel to Raleigh to take on the NC State Wolfpack in an ACC matchup.