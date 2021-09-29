SU Men's Soccer Defeats Vermont 5-2

In what was a chippy back and forth game, SU was able to be clinical in front of goal, putting five past the Vermont keeper.

Syracuse came out hot against, scoring three goals in the opening 14 minutes to pace themselves to a 5-2 victory over Vermont.

Giona Leibold was causing problems on the left all night and Vermont had no answers for him. In the third minute, Leibold flew down the left flank before delivering a ball into the box that found the head of Max Kent, where he nodded the ball back across goal for Manel Busquets a simple tap in.

Five minutes later, senior Colin Biros doubled the lead for the Orange with a tidy finish across the face of goal with his left foot. Biros was all over the pitch tonight for Syracuse, constantly winning the ball back in dangerous positions and being composed on the ball for the entire 90 minutes.

Vermont got a goal back in the 12th minute when Nacho Lerech converted a penalty for the Catamounts.

In the 14th minute, Syracuse regained their two goal lead when Francesco Pagano put the ball in the back of the net. Pagano played a large role in the Syracuse victory, with his constant press and amazing work rates tonight.

The rest of the first half was relatively quiet with the only notable event coming in the 31st minute when Vermont threatened to make it a one goal game but pulled a shot from inside the box just wide of the post.

The pace of the first half was amazing for spectators as it was an up and down affair.

In the 56th minute, Vermont was awarded another penalty and Matt Black made it a 3-2 game. Vermont looked very threatening after making it a one goal game and was pushing for the equalizer.

It was until Max Kent was on the end of a textbook cross from none other than Biros to put the Orange up 4-2 against the run of play.

From this moment on, Syracuse cruised to the 90 minute mark with Curt Calov putting the game to bed in the 83rd minute with a free kick that left the Vermont keeper frozen to make it 5-2 for the Orange.

This was a crucial victory for the Orange as it dropped its last two ACC matchups and had to get back to its winning ways before picking up ACC play again this Friday when it travels to Pittsburgh to take on the Panthers.

The next home game for the Orange is October 5th, when it hosts Colgate at SU Soccer Stadium.